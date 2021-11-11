He‘s here! Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff shared incredible behind-the-scenes photos captured moments after she and husband Jeremy Roloff welcomed baby No. 3 Radley Knight.

“Can’t wait to share his birth story with you guys,” Audrey, 30, shared in an update on Thursday, November 11, alongside a snapshot of herself gazing up at Jeremy, 31, with a big smile on her face as she held onto baby Radley in a bathtub. “Photo taken right after Jer shouts, ‘it’s a BOY!'”

Courtesy of Audrey Mirabella Roloff/Instagram

“Blurry birth photos will always be my favorite photos on my camera roll,” the new mom of three raved next to another photo captured during her delivery.

Audrey and Jeremy’s third child was born on November 8, joining their 4-year-old daughter, Ember Jean, born September 10, 2017, and their 22-month-old son, Bode James, born January 8, 2020.

At the time of her announcement, Audrey revealed the couple’s second son was born “en caul,” also known as a “veiled birth.”

Courtesy of Audrey Mirabella Roloff/Instagram

An en caul birth is a rare occurrence in which a baby is born while still inside an intact amniotic sac, according to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information. After an en caul birth, a doctor or midwife will often simply snip the sac open to remove the baby, another article by WebMD explains.

Audrey described welcoming baby No. 3 as “one of the most harmonious experiences” in her post, gushing, “We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy also praised his longtime love in his own birth announcement.

“[Audrey] showed immense strength and surrender and I’m completely amazed at her,” he proudly shared about his wife of seven years. “The Roloff household is healthy and full of joy, thank you all for the prayers and well wishes.”

Now that Radley is here, Audrey said Ember is already getting used to the idea of having another little brother.

“Nine months of willing this baby to be a sister but she was still so sweet and excited when we told her it’s a baby brother,” Audrey quipped on November 11, adding, “Ember has been calling the baby a ‘she’ my whole pregnancy so we kept having to remind her.”