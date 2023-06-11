Welcome to Plathville star Lydia Joy Plath reacted to claims her mom, Kim Plath, was a “bad” mother.

Lydia, 19, took an Instagram Q&A session on Sunday, June 11, and responded to fans’ accusations regarding why her older siblings don’t “stand up” for the matriarch, 50.

“Was she really that bad a mother?” the user asked. The TLC personality simply responded, “There’s grace for everyone,” adding a heart emoji.

Courtesy of Lydia Plath/Instagram

“And when teenagers are acting in rebellion, you can’t take everything they say as facts. We have an amazing mother and all love each other despite everything,” Lydia continued in her message. “And not to mention, my older siblings have really grown a lot, and most definitely stand up for our mother now!”

Lydia — daughter of Kim and Barry Plath — is one of 10 siblings and often shares updates regarding her mother since her parents announced their decision to split in June 2022 after 24 years of marriage.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” Kim and Barry told People in a joint statement on June 28, 2022. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will coparent our amazing children.”

After Kim moved out of the family home, Barry assumed the role of single parent and Lydia helped care for her younger siblings while also working at a local bank.

That same month, Kim’s legal troubles surfaced after she was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Wakulla County, Florida, per an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol exclusively obtained by In Touch. After she subsequently consented to a blood test, results revealed that her blood alcohol content was double the legal limit of .08.

In October 2022, Kim turned herself in to the authorities after a warrant was issued for her arrest in connection to the June 2022 incident. She was then charged with a DUI with the description of property damage/personal injury and was released from jail the same day.

Her case was officially closed on March 8, 2023, after being found guilty, according to online records exclusively viewed by In Touch. The dance studio owner was given a fine of $963 and probation, plus 50 hours of community service. Online records show that she requested an extension to fulfill the owed amount. In addition to community service and the fine, Kim was required to complete a substance abuse evaluation as alcohol and drug testing.

While the former couple continues to live separate lives, the brood remains divided as most of the children have been extremely close to their father since the split.

Kim’s recent Mother’s Day gathering with her children was the first time she’s been seen with them since she and Barry announced their divorce. Though the Plath kids hadn’t been spotted spending time with their mom until then, they enjoyed both the Easter and Christmas holidays with their father beforehand, while Kim was noticeably absent.