Welcome to Plathville star Lydia Joy Plath shared a rare update on her mother, Kim Plath, after she was found guilty of driving under the influence.

“She is doing really good. She sees the girls often. I get to see her now and then when our schedules align,” the TLC personality, 19, explained in a YouTube video posted on Monday, March 20. “[I] really need to meet up with her soon because I just might be leaving town for while.”

Lydia is one of 10 siblings and is the eldest who currently lives in Kim’s and ex-husband, Barry Plath’s family home with younger siblings Isaac, Amber, Cassia and Mercy. The reality TV personality didn’t get into the details of her trip but continued giving an update to fans.

“But I just really want to let you guys know, that she is doing really good,” she continued. “And the girls spend time with her, time here. And I get to see her when our schedules align.”

The singer’s update on her mother follows headlines that Kim’s DUI case was officially closed on March 8 after the mother of 10 was found guilty, according to online records viewers exclusively viewed by In Touch.

The dance studio owner was assessed a fine of $963 and given probation and 50 hours of community service. Online records show that she request an extension to fulfill the owed amount. In addition to community service and the fine, Kim is required to complete a substance abuse evaluation as alcohol and drug testing.

Kim’s legal issues began on June 10, 2022, when she was involved in a single vehicle crash in Wakulla County, Florida, according to an incident report by the Florida Highway Patrol exclusively obtained by In Touch.

A police officer noted the car was traveling south along the road, made a lefthand turn and then “overturned,” eventually resting on “its roof in a ditch (filled with water).” The paperwork pointed out that the “single occupant/driver was identified as Kimberly Plath,” and she was “still in the driver’s seat” when a witness and another officer helped her out of the car seat, the report explained.

When the officer asked the TLC GO star how much she had to drink, Kim responded, “Two 12-ounce margaritas.” She consented to a blood test, which later showed she had double the amount of alcohol in her system beyond Florida’s .08 limit for driving under the influence.

Officers received the toxicology report on September 3, 2022, which revealed that Kim’s blood test was between .161 and .162 blood alcohol content.

“I completed a Warrant Affidavit on Ms. Plath for DUI (Property Damage) 316.193.3c,” the officer continued in the report. “And issued a UTC for Careless Driving.”

The reality star turned herself into authorities on October 20, 2022, after a warrant was issued for her arrest in relation to the June incident. In Touch confirmed that Kim was charged with a DUI with the description of property damage/personal injury. She was released from jail the same afternoon.

The same month as her DUI incident, Kim and her husband, Barry, announced their plans to split after 24 years of marriage.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” Kim and Barry told People in June 2022. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

After Kim moved out of the family home, Barry assumed the role of single parent and Lydia helped care for her younger sisters while also working at a local bank.

The former couple has continued to live separate lives as Barry recently had a “family vacation” with kids Lydia, Micah, and Issac.

“A fun family vacation to celebrate these 3 wonderful men!” Lydia wrote alongside a photo of the fun-filled weekend. “I guess amazing people are born in March! Yeah… I can’t really explain what’s going on in some of these pictures.”

Kim seemingly skipped out on the celebration.