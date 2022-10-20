Welcome to Plathville star Kim Plath was involved in a car crash ahead of her arrest on a DUI charge in Wakulla County, Florida, according to an incident report from Florida Highway Patrol exclusively obtained by In Touch.

The records indicate that a police officer noticed a “single vehicle crash” in the Port Leon Drive area in Florida at around 11:52 p.m. on June 10, 2022. The officer then noted the car was traveling south along the road, made a lefthand turn and then “overturned,” eventually resting on “its roof in a ditch (filled with water).” The paperwork pointed out that the “single occupant/driver was identified as Kimberly Plath.” She was “still in the driver’s seat” when a witness and another officer helped her out of the car seat, the report explained.

“Ms. Plath was already in the back of an ambulance when [the officer] arrived,” the documents stated, adding that Plath, 50, “appeared to be intoxicated and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and person.”

Police then chose to “screen” the TLC personality “for a possible DUI violation.”

“I observed Ms. Plath had several scrapes/lacerations on the bridge of her nose and facial area,” the Florida Highway Patrol officer noted in the report. “Ms. Plath had dried blood on her face and blood in her mouth. Ms. Plath was in a cervical collar and was sitting up on the stretcher as she was brought into the Emergency Room. Ms. Plath was conscious, appeared to be in a daze and had very red glassy eyes. Ms. Plath displayed Ptosis (droopy eyelids) and Mydriasis (dilated pupils).”

Aside from the smell of alcohol that the officer noticed on Plath, police also observed that she “had very slow lethargic, uncoordinated movements as she would wipe at her eyes.”

TLC

“I introduced myself to Ms. Plath and advised her that I was there to investigate a possible DUI offense,” the police officer explained in the report. “Ms. Plath stated that she understood. At 1:00 a.m., I advised Ms. Plath of her Miranda Rights, where she stated she understood her rights and she would speak to me. I observed that Ms. Plath had very slow, slurred speech. I asked Ms. Plath, ‘What happened this evening?’ Ms. Plath stated that she was driving from Cairo, Georgia, by herself, and was headed to a friend’s house south of Tallahassee. Ms. Plath stated she did not know where she was or what road she was on when the crash occurred.”

The officer then asked Plath “how much she had to drink this evening,” to which she responded, “Two 12-ounce margaritas.”

“I further asked Ms. Plath how much she had to drink since the crash, and she stated ‘Nothing,’” the report added. “I asked Ms. Plath if I could check her eyes, and she stated ‘yes.’ Ms. Plath had a very slow reaction to light. … Ms. Plath displayed a lack of convergence , where both eyes drifted off to her right.”

Upon observing Plath, the officer concluded that she “was under the influence of alcohol and was unable to operate a vehicle safely.” When Plath was asked if she would “submit a voluntary blood test,” the incident report indicated that she “stared off with a blank stare and did not respond.” However, she later consented to the blood test at 1:20 a.m., the paperwork noted.

“On September 3, 2022, I received the toxicology report from FDLE Lab,” the officer continued in the statement. “The results of the blood test for Ms. Plath was a .161 and .162 BAC [blood alcohol content.] I completed a Warrant Affidavit on Ms. Plath for DUI (Property Damage), 316.193.3c1 and issued a UTC for Careless Driving.”

In Touch exclusively confirmed on Thursday, October 20, that the reality TV star turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest in relation to the June incident. In Touch confirmed that Plath was charged with a DUI with the description of property damage/personal injury. She was released from jail on Thursday afternoon.

Although she and now-estranged husband Barry Plath have lived a strict, religious lifestyle that included no alcohol, this wasn’t the first time she has had a run-in with the law.

In April 1991, Plath received a citation for “possession of open container in motor vehicle” when she was 19 years old, In Touch also confirmed. According to Florida law, an “open container” pertains to an alcoholic beverage. Plath was the passenger in the car and was found guilty. The case is currently closed.

During a previous episode of Welcome to Plathville, Plath explained to daughter Moriah Plath that part of her hard stance against alcohol was because she had grown up with “a single alcoholic mother.”

“I didn’t have a family. I didn’t have a home life,” she said. “I didn’t have a dad. I had a mom when she was there, and she was sober, but for the most part, I raised myself.”