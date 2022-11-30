Welcome to Plathville star Kim Plath admitted that she would “benefit” from attending an abstinence-based alcoholism recovery program following her October 20 drunk driving arrest, documents exclusively obtained by In Touch detail.

The warrant affidavit shows that the mother of 10, 50, checked a box that affirmed her thoughts on recovery. As for the conditions of her release, the reality TV personality is required to abstain from alcohol and refrain from criminal activity, the obtained affidavit indicates. As for the conditions of her release, Plath is required to abstain from alcohol and refrain from criminal activity.

Plath’s October arrest was in relation to a June 10 “single-vehicle crash.” The collision occurred at around 11:52 p.m. in the Port Leon Drive area in Florida. A police officer witnessed Plath make a lefthanded turn before her vehicle “overturned” and landed on “its roof in a ditch (filled with water).” The documents include that the “single occupant/driver was identified as Kimberly Plath.” She was “still in the driver’s seat” when a witness and another officer helped her out of the car, the report detailed.

Courtesy of Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office

Officers on the scene noted that Plath “appeared to be intoxicated and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and person.”

The on-camera matriarch was rushed to the emergency room where she later submitted to a voluntary blood test. While in the examination room, an officer asked Plath “how much she had to drink this evening,” to which she responded, “Two 12-ounce margaritas.”

After being initially charged with careless driving under the case type “traffic infraction” in Wakulla County in Crawford, Florida, the charge was updated on September 8 to a pending DUI charge.

The incident report noted Plath’s blood test results were received by officers on September 3.

“The results of the blood test for Ms. Plath was a .161 and .162 BAC [blood alcohol content.] I completed a Warrant Affidavit on Ms. Plath for DUI (Property Damage), 316.193.3c1 and issued a UTC for Careless Driving,” reporting officer Anthony Moschetto detailed.

The reality TV star turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest in relation to the June incident. In Touch previously confirmed that Plath was charged with a DUI with the description of property damage/personal injury. She was released from jail on the afternoon of Thursday, October 20.

“She came to the Sheriff’s Office to turn herself in on a warrant from outside of our agency,” a Public Information Officer for the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office told In Touch in a statement following her arrest.

Kim is set to appear in court on December 1, in Wakulla County, Florida.

Reps for Kim Plath did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment.