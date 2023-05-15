Celebrating mom! Welcome to Plathville star Kim Plath reunited with her kids on Mother’s Day amid her divorce from estranged husband Barry Plath.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mother,” Lydia Plath captioned an Instagram group shot on Sunday, May 14. “Always sweet when we’re together!”

In addition to Lydia, 19, Kim, 50, and Barry, 55, share children Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Isaac, Amber, Cassia and Mercy.

Fans were elated to see the reality TV star reunited with her kids, as several took to the comments section to ask how she’s been doing since her DUI case made headlines.

“It’s so good to see Kim happy,” one Instagram user wrote. “I love seeing you all with your mama, so sweet,” another chimed in. “Happy Mother’s Day! How is your mom,” a separate person asked, adding, “After her DUI which I was so surprised about. So, so sad [sic].”

Previously, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Kim’s DUI case was closed on March 8, and she was found guilty. The TLC personality was assessed a fine of $963, will remain on probation for nine months and is sentenced to work 50 hours of community service. Additionally, Kim was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and DUI school, as well as being subjected to random alcohol and drug testing.

Kim’s legal trouble surfaced in June 2022 when she was involved in a single-vehicle car accident in Wakulla County, Florida, per an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol exclusively obtained by In Touch. After she subsequently consented to a blood test, results revealed that she had double the amount of alcohol in her system above the .08 Florida state limit for driving under the influence.

In October 2022, Kim turned herself into the authorities after a warrant was issued for her arrest in connection to the June 2022 incident. She was then charged with a DUI with the description of property damage/personal injury and was released from jail the same day.

Six months later, Kim’s DUI case was reopened on April 3, 2023, as she filed an order to dismiss the impoundment and immobilization of her vehicle, according to legal documents obtained by In Touch. The paperwork also confirmed that the reality TV star has been dating boyfriend Ken Palmer.

Kim’s recent Mother’s Day gathering with her children is the first time she’s been seen with them since she and Barry announced their divorce in June 2022. Though the Plath kids hadn’t been spotted spending time with their mom until now, they enjoyed an Easter vacation with their father one month beforehand, while Kim was noticeably absent.

“A chaotic family photoshoot to say the least!” Moriah, 20, captioned an Instagram post on April 9 alongside several images of the bunch. “Stayed up too late, got up too early. I love you all! Thank you for making the drive to see me this weekend! Missing the rest of the family as well!”