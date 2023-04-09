Plath Siblings for Easter Celebration Without Mom Kim Amid Divorce

A family holiday. Welcome to Plathville stars Moriah Plath, Lydia Plath, Isaac Plath and their siblings reunited with their father, Barry Plath, for an Easter celebration amid his split from wife Kim Plath.

“A chaotic family photoshoot to say the least!” Moriah, 20, shared via Instagram on Sunday, April 9, alongside a series of group photos. “Stayed up too late, got up too early. I love you all! Thank you for making the drive to see me this weekend! Missing the rest of the family as well!”

Moriah’s younger sister Lydia – who was shown in the photos along with dad Barry, brother Isaac and younger sisters Amber, Cassia and Mercy – commented on her post, saying, “So glad I could make it down to see you!”

“I didn’t realize I was surprising you … but it was fun,” Lydia, 19, added. “And yes! 7 people and a dog in one apartment = no rest.”

The middle sibling then shared a series of photos of her own from the get-together. “Happy resurrection day!!!” she wrote. “What a weekend! just an amazing, fun chaotic family who tries to have a good time no matter what Love you all and miss those who couldn’t make it today [sic].”

One family member who was noticeably absent from the family reunion was the siblings’ mom, Kim, 50. She and Barry announced their separation in June 2022, telling People they had “decided to end [their] marriage.”

“While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

In the months since the couple’s split, their children have not publicly reunited with their mother. However, according to Lydia, Kim is still involved in her youngest daughters’ lives.

“She is doing really good. She sees the girls often. I get to see her now and then when our schedules align,” Lydia explained in a YouTube video posted on March 20. “[I] really need to meet up with her soon because I just might be leaving town for while.”

“But I just really want to let you guys know, that she is doing really good,” she continued. “And the girls spend time with her, time here. And I get to see her when our schedules align.”