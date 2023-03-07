Making Money! Details on the Cast of Welcome to Plathville’s Net Worths, Jobs, More

Humble beginnings. Viewers first met the Plath family on season 1 of Welcome to Plathville, which premiered on TLC in November 2019. The series introduced former couple, Kim Plath and Barry Plath, as they raised their nine kids in a rural community in the south of Georgia.

Away from society on a 55-acre farm, they brought up their family with limited technology, no television and a ban on sugar. While the Plath children grew up in a strict upbringing, they’ve branched into their own and now live life on their terms.

While Moriah Plath previously wasn’t able to drink soda, the TLC personality revealed in December 2022 that she now works as a bartender while she is still “in school for other things.”

“Graduated from @elitebartendingschoolcfl last July and just wanted to give them a shoutout! Taking this course was so much fun!” the Georgia native captioned a video that captured her preparing several fruity cocktails. “I’m not the quickest learner but they made sure that in just a few weeks I was 100 [percent] confident in my bartending skills! I remember the first class I took I had never actually been in an environment where I’m learning along with many other people and I was a tiny bit nervous… But by the second day it had become my comfort zone!”

In addition to bartending, Mariah is also a singer and after performing with her family’s band, The Plath Family Band, she pursued a solo career by releasing her debut single, “Missed Myself,” in January 2022. She seemingly is doing well in her endeavors as Moriah reportedly has a net worth between $1 and $5 million, according to Distractify.

Her brother, Micah Plath, has also taken a creative route following his time under his parents’ roof. The second eldest son of Kim and Barry is a professional model and has built quite an impressive portfolio online. Boosting over 400,000 followers on Instagram, the TLC personality has already accumulated a net worth of $100,000 according to Cheat Sheet.

