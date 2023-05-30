Every day is Father’s Day for Moriah Plath. The Welcome to Plathville star once again paid tribute to how much dad Barry Plath means to her in a touching May 30, 2023, Instagram post.

“This man right here sets a real high standard for men in my life! I never really realized how important the role that a father plays in his daughter’s life is till I started restoring my relationship with my dad,” she began in the caption, showing her father sitting across the table from her as their pair were having coffee together.

“My dad has grown so so much as a person and father and it’s changed my life. I guess the best way to put it is I’m secure! I feel priceless, and I am the most confident in who I am than I have ever been in my life,” Moriah continued.

“He’s shown me the meaning of unconditional love. He’s my go to person every time. He’s the one I call when I don’t know what to say and he gets me. He’s my role model which says a lot cause I don’t wanna be like anyone but me lol. I’m proud to call him Dad!” the realty star shared.

Barry and estranged wife Kim Plath announced their decision to split after 24 years of marriage in June 2022, during season 4 of the TLC reality show. The former couple share 10 kids together.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” Kim and Barry told People in a joint statement on June 28. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will coparent our amazing children.”

Moriah has grown extremely close to her father since her parents’ separation. Barry, Moriah and her siblings Isaac and Lydia as well as younger sisters Amber, Cassia and Mercy spent the 2023 Easter holiday together when they paid a visit to her Florida apartment.

“A chaotic family photoshoot to say the least! Stayed up too late, got up too early. I love you all! Thank you for making the drive to see me this weekend! Missing the rest of the family as well!” she captioned a series of Instagram photos on April 9 with her loved ones.