The Duggar family found themselves back in the spotlight when they were discussed in Prime Video’s docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, and some of them have responded to the claims made in the documentary.

The docuseries features several past members of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) sharing their experiences with the Christian organization. Many of the Duggar family members were approached to participate, while Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard and Amy Duggar were the only members to appear in the documentary to reflect on the controversial organization.

The IBLP was founded by Bill Gothard in 1961. According to the IBLP website, the institution sets out to “introduce people to the Lord Jesus Christ” and focuses on Gothard’s teachings that include enforcing modest dress, male authority and large families.

The organization has faced backlash for how it treats women, while dozens of women came forward with allegations that Gothard sexually harassed them in 2014. Gothard was put on administrative leave and an investigation was conducted. Following the investigation, ​the IBLP released a statement claiming that “no criminal activity” was found, though Gothard “acted in an inappropriate manner.”

Several bombshells about the Duggars were revealed in Shiny Happy People, including Jill’s claims that Jim Bob Duggar is in “control” of their family.

“My dad does control a lot of things in the family,” the former Counting On star explained. “Family relationships were already kinda rocky … Everything within the family dynamic has shifted, and not for the better.”

Derick added that he and Jill are “very much on the outside with the family,” while Amy and her husband, Dillon King, claimed, “They don’t talk to us and so for us, we don’t know what’s going on.”

The Duggars former friend Bobye Holt also alleged that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have essentially taken over Gothard’s role as the head of ​the IBLP.

“Because Mr. Gothard has been taken out of the IBLP from what my understanding is, is that Jim Bob and Michelle are now his replacement,” she told a producer when asked if she believed Jim Bob was “trying to emulate Bill Gothard.”

Before the docuseries premiered on June 2, the team behind Shiny Happy People praised Jill and Amy for sharing their stories while exclusively speaking to In Touch.

“We were just humbled and honored that Jill trusted us with her story and we’re super grateful to Amy, as well,” codirector and executive producer Olivia Crist said. “It’s super intimidating to come down, sit down, tell your story. Especially with all that she’s been through and all that the other survivors in our show have been through too.”

Executive producer Cori Shepherd Stern added that Jill “took time to think about it and really make a deep, personal decision” to share her experience.

Keep scrolling to see what the Duggar family members have had to say about Shiny Happy People.