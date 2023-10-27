Who are the Plaths? The family stars on TLC’s reality TV series, Welcome to Plathville, and they bring the drama in their oncamera and personal lives. Of course, fans want to know everything about them, from their relationships to their scandals.

Meet the Plaths

Parents Kim Plath and Barry Plath aren’t your average mom and dad. Like the Duggars, they decided to raise their nine kids away from some of the trappings of traditional society. Out in a rural community in the south of Georgia, they brought up their family on a 55-acre farm with limited technology, limited computers, and absolutely no “carbonated sodas.” In the trailer for season 1, fans watched as oldest son Ethan Plath took a sip of Coca-Cola for the very first time.

Ethan is the oldest Plath child. He and his ex-wife, Olivia Plath, moved in together near the family’s farm in Georgia. Since he was no longer under his parents’ roof, he didn’t have to follow their rules and he finally had the opportunity to explore all kinds of worldly things. His siblings include brother Micah Plath, sister Moriah Plath, sister Lydia Plath and brother Isaac Plath.

TLC

Micah, the second oldest son, grew up without a TV just like the rest of his family, and he’s convinced he doesn’t need one. Moriah is the second oldest daughter, and her parents were quick to warn viewers that she’s “opinionated.” She “doesn’t agree with everything they say and think,” which makes her the rebel daughter. Lydia, the third oldest daughter, has heard of Spiderman, but doesn’t exactly know what Spiderman is. And as for Isaac, he’s big on sports — but has never heard of Tom Brady.

Hosanna Plath is the oldest daughter and a violinist who is married and lives in Ohio. The rest of the family is rounded out by younger daughters Amber Plath, Cassia Plath and Mercy Plath. Though the Plaths also had a 10th sibling, a brother named Joshua Plath, he died in a tragic accident in 2008 at only 15 months old. Kim and Barry opened up about their heartbreaking loss on a previous episode of the show.

Plath Family Feud

Despite their humble beginnings, though, all isn’t well in “Plathville.” As Olivia grew closer to Ethan’s siblings Micah and Moriah, she started to butt heads with Kim and Barry. Because Kim and Barry feel Olivia and Ethan are a bad influence on their younger siblings, they imposed strict visitation rules so that the couple were not allowed to visit the family farm unless one of the parents was present to supervise.

As a result of the tension, Moriah and Micah moved out of their parents’ home and into their own house where they indulged in everything they weren’t allowed to growing up and they both grew closer to Ethan and Olivia. In one tense scene, Moriah and Micah confronted Kim and Barry about why they didn’t “prepare” their children for the real world, as Ethan took a job in modeling and Olivia took a job at a local gym.

While Kim, Barry, Micah and Moriah were able to begin the journey to repairing their relationship, the matriarch and patriarch’s feud with Olivia and Ethan continued.

In an extremely tense moment on season 2, Ethan visited his parents to tell them that if they did not accept his wife, then they couldn’t have a relationship. Things escalated between the estranged father and son when Ethan grabbed Barry and got in his face, telling him he is not allowed to approach Olivia, who was waiting at the end of the Plath family’s driveway in their car. Isaac had to intervene between Ethan and Barry before things became physical.

When season 3 returned, fans learned that the family feud had started to cause issues in Ethan and Olivia’s marriage.

Kim and Barry Plath’s Divorce

Despite their tight-knit family, Kim and Barry announced during season 4 that they had decided to live separately from one another.

“Barry tried for a little bit but at some point, I felt like he’s not really trying,” Kim said in a confessional at the time. “As soon as he thought maybe it was working, he stopped trying and once I realized that, I feel like emotionally, I was just done. I just feel like there’s no way it’s gonna work.”

The parents broke the news to their children, and Kim subsequently moved out, making Barry a single parent with the help of Lydia. In June 2022, the couple officially called it quits.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” Kim and Barry told People. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will coparent our amazing children.”

Kim Plath’s Criminal History

In the aftermath of her divorce, Kim made headlines when she was arrested on a warrant for driving under the influence (DUI) in October 2022. The warrant arrest was in connection to a June 2022 incident, which In Touch exclusively confirmed. She was originally charged with careless driving under a “traffic infraction” case type in Wakulla County in Crawford, Florida. The case was later updated to a DUI charge.

The case was initially closed in March 2023, and Kim was found guilty and ordered to pay a fine of $963. She was also handed down nine months of probation and 50 hours of community service. Kim later moved to reopen the case to dismiss the impoundment and immobilization of her vehicle.

Ethan and Olivia Plath’s Split

Kim and Barry aren’t the only Plath couple to end. In October 2023, Olivia and Ethan announced in separate Instagram posts that they decided to end their marriage. The news came after months of speculation that the two had called it quits.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

For his part, Ethan noted, “Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.” He continued, “I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”