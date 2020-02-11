She’s tried. Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath posted a photo of herself with her little sister Amber Plath, which prompted a fan to plead with her in the comments to help her sister Lydia Plath find a way out of their family’s lifestyle.

“You look stunning. Please, please. Save Lydia!!!!” the fan wrote on the picture Moriah shared, to which she responded, “I’d do anything I could for any of them. But it’s hard to help someone who doesn’t want help and hard to save someone who doesn’t see the potential damage.”

Courtesy of Moriah Plath/Instagram

It was clear on the TLC series that Moriah, 17, does not agree with her conservative family’s beliefs. Meanwhile, her sister Lydia, 16, struggled with trying to please her parents and follow her faith but also support to her siblings who have broken away. Since Lydia recently appeared in photos with family friends whose beliefs align more with the Plaths’ strict lifestyle, some fans may be concerned that she needs to be “saved” from it.

However, Moriah’s photo made it clear that even though she may not believe as much of her family does, she’s still in touch with and influencing her younger siblings. “OK. This girl is for real the most precious little girl I know❤️,” she captioned the photo of herself with Amber, 11. “I always end up missing you like crazy Amber 😭.”

She continued, “I am so blessed to have you as a sister, there aren’t words for it so I’ll just say the ‘old saying’ I seriously love you more than you know! #sisterbonding #familyisforever #iloveyou.”

When the photos of Lydia and another Plath sister, Hosanna, made the rounds, Moriah threw some serious shade at her siblings for their choice of company. “[I don’t know] what to say,” she commented on the series of snapshots. “Except as much as I can’t control what my sisters do they also can’t control what I do, so I will be found across the country from all that.”

Ultimately, the choices Moriah and Lydia make about their beliefs are their own. But we do hope they can manage to stay connected no matter what each of them chooses.