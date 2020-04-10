It’s no secret that the Plath family is a little (well, maybe more than a little) unorthodox, but fans may not realize just how strict their rules are. The Welcome to Plathville parents, Barry and Kim, claim they didn’t allow their kids to watch any TV or use most technology growing up, leaving the children with next-to-no pop culture knowledge — which means they have no idea who Spider-Man and Tom Brady are. Our video above covers their odd rules and more fun facts about the family, including their strange connection to another TLC brood: the Duggars. Watch for yourself to learn all about them!

