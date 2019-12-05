He’s got star quality! Micah Plath is one of the older kids on TLC‘s new series Welcome to Plathville, and on the December 3 episode of the show, he showed an interest in being a model. Did he become one? What do we know about the third child of Barry and Kim Plath?

Who Is Micah Plath?

Micah is the second oldest son on Welcome to Plathville. He is now 18 years old. The family’s website revealed that the kids all have some musical talent, and Micah apparently plays lead guitar and mandolin. He is also “currently raising beef cows and is the best farmer in the family.”

Is Micah Plath a Model?

Courtesy of Micah Plath/Instagram

In the “Just Look Cool” episode of season 1 of Plathville, Micah and his sister Moriah went with their sister-in-law, Olivia, to meet with an agent who could help him get into modeling. That woman was Marsha Doll, and she seemed to think the young man could really have a future in modeling if he wanted to pursue it. Since then, Marsha has promoted the show on her own Instagram and seems very fond of Micah. “These kids are fabulous, I love them!” she wrote of him and his family on one post.

Meanwhile, on Micah’s Instagram profile, he mostly shares shirtless photos. But on December 4, he posted shots from an event he went to with Marsha, so he definitely seems to have stayed in touch with her!

Plus, in the comments of a photo Micah shared to his profile on December 4, fans seemed all for the reality star giving the industry a shot. “I seen [sic] an episode where you first tried modeling,” one person wrote. “You are definitely meant to be there!!” Another said, “Dude when are you coming up to New York to do some model stuff?”

Is Micah Plath Still Living at Home?

Courtesy of Moriah Plath/Instagram

After a rumor spread about Micah’s sister Moriah, 16, leaving the Plath family farm — shot down when Olivia wrote in an Instagram comment, “Moriah is not emancipated. That was a joke. She is still living at the farm for the time being” — some fans might be wondering if Micah left, too.

It’s not totally clear if he’s still living at home, but there are hints Micah is at least still nearby. For example, when Marsha shared a photo from a Welcome to Plathville watch party with Micah, Moriah and Micah’s older brother, Ethan, in it, she tagged a place in Tallahassee, Florida. We think it’s safe to say Micah hasn’t spread his wings too much — yet.