Reunited? Welcome to Plathville stars Ethan Plath and his wife, Olivia Plath (née Meggs), surprised fans on season 3 when they announced they were separating after only about two years of marriage. However, the TLC couple’s separation didn’t last long and by the end of the season, they were back together and had moved from Ethan’s hometown of Cairo, Georgia, to Tampa, Florida. Unfortunately, their marriage still appeared to be on the rocks even though they had seemingly reconciled. But are Ethan and Olivia still together now? Keep scrolling below to find out.

Why Did Ethan and Olivia Plath Separate?

The young couple started out their marriage with drama. Shortly after their wedding in 2018, Olivia began to clash with Ethan’s parents, Kim Plath and Barry Plath. Kim and Barry butted heads with their new daughter-in-law because Olivia did not subscribe to the Plath family’s conservative views and rebelled often against their rules which included no TV, no mobile phones or computers and no sugar os soda.

However, once the family drama subsided, the cracks in Ethan and Olivia’s relationship started to show. One of the main issues between them was the lack of communication and Olivia felt that Ethan would rather avoid their problems than addressing them. Another issue was that Olivia was not happy living in the Plath family’s small town of Cairo and wanted to move to a larger city but Ethan did not want to move away from his home.

“I really want to live in a bigger city, I really want to be more stimulated,” Olivia told her husband. Ethan responded, “As long as I’m with you, I’m probably not ever going to come back to the environment that I like.”

Olivia then made the big decision to move out of the couple’s marital home amid the issues in their marriage. “Until he figures out what he wants, I’m not really able to have a relationship with him,” she said. “So I’m going to move in with a friend for a while.”

Courtesy of Olivia Plath/Instagram

Are Ethan and Olivia Still Together?

By the time they came back for season 4 of Welcome to Plathville, Olivia and Ethan were living together again and had moved to Tampa with Ethan’s sister Moriah Plath and Olivia’s brother Nathan.

“It feels great to be back together,” Ethan said on the season 4 premiere of the show. “Especially considering we were really really close to getting a divorce and going our separate ways.”

While the couple was focused on repairing their marriage and working on spending more time together, they still struggled with communication issues. They argued because Ethan had kept a secret from Olivia that he bought another new car to fix up a new old car while they were separated. Olivia said she was upset because Ethan uses his hobby of fixing cars to escape from their marital problems.

However, it seems Olivia and Ethan were able to move past their rough patch. In June 2022, Olivia participated in the viral TikTok trend where people show off the funny or mundane text messages that they receive from their partners. She captioned the video of texts from her husband, “Gotta love him 🤣🥰.”