Welcome to splitsville? Moriah Plath sent Welcome to Plathville fans into a frenzy on Christmas Day when she revealed she did not celebrate the holidays with her boyfriend, Max Kallschmidt, sparking split rumors between the reality TV couple.

“Merry Christmas 🎄❤️,” Moriah, 19, captioned a carousel post of five photos taken from her celebrations via Instagram on Saturday, December 25. Fans quickly noticed that Max, 21, was missing from all of the photos and they immediately took to Moriah’s comments to speculate on whether the couple was still together.

One fan commented, “Merry Christmas!🎄 I’m missing Max on the picture.. or do I miss something and did you [break] up with him?🤐.” Another follower wrote, “Where [is] Max?”

As for Max, he shared several photos and videos on his Instagram and Instagram Story from his own Christmas celebrations in Florida.

“Merry Christmas! 🎄🎁 ⭐️ Good to be home with family on the Holidays,” he captioned a set of photos from the festivities, posing with his family’s dog in one picture and with his older brother in another snap.

Fans also grilled him about the status of his relationship with the TLC star. “OK I’m confused. Are you and Moriah still together? I never see you post together anymore.😯,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “So, we’re confirming, you and Mariah are done. Got it.”

The last photo Max shared of Moriah on his page was dated November 5. As for Moriah, the last picture she shared with Max was on October 7. As of the time of publication, they both still followed each other on Instagram and they each still have photos of each other up on their Instagram accounts.

While the couple, who started dating in October 2020, seems to be keeping mum on social media, they haven’t been shy about publicly sharing their love for each other. In July, Moriah sweetly gushed over Max in a tribute post via Instagram.

“I just wanna take a minute… (or how about forever) to say, baby I am so proud of you! You’re an amazing person from the inside out, your love for me and for everyone around you, and your outlook on life has really impacted me! You’re a strong man and such a hard worker! You can conquer anything you put your mind to!” she captioned a loved-up mirror selfie. “I love you @maxkall2.0 and I’m gonna be right here by your side through everything! Ups and downs! Forever!❤️‍🔥⚓️🖤 Keep killing it baby!💋 Yours for always, Moriah Jasper❤️‍🔥 P.s. I love you 3,000💋♾ #iloveyou #love #datsmybaby.”