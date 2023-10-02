‘Welcome to Plathville’- Ethan With Woman Amid Olivia Split Rumors

Welcome to Plathville star Ethan Plath was seemingly spotted getting close to a mystery woman at a local Minnesota bar amid rumors he split from wife Olivia Plath.

In photos shared online by blogger Without a Crystal Ball via Instagram on Sunday, October 1, Ethan, 25, was seemingly spotted on the dance floor with a brunette who wasn’t his wife. The pair were seen dancing hand in hand as they swayed closely to a live band. Underneath the post, another social media user asked for more details and the original poster of the photos confirmed they had a close view of the interaction, writing, “It was Ethan. Dimples and all.”

In another reply, the user added, “They were drinking water from what I could tell. They were dancing together. He did not look uncomfortable.”

Courtesy of Without a Crystal Ball/Instagram

Rumors that the Welcome to Plathville couple split escalated in June when Olivia’s sister Sophia Meggs-Roberts commented on a YouTube video regarding the Plaths and their connection to the controversial Duggar family docuseries, Shiny Happy People.

“I’m Olivia’s sister. Olivia and Ethan are in the middle of a divorce. And season 5 should be out very soon,” Sophia wrote in a since-deleted comment. While she didn’t expand on her statement, Olivia, 25, directly responded to her sister’s comment and the divorce rumors on June 22, replying, “Sophia is my younger sister, but her and I have a very distant/strained relationship due to our worldviews and reactions to the ultra-religious world we were raised in.”

The TLC personality added, “Subsequently, she actually isn’t a reliable source when it comes to my personal information as she doesn’t know about my personal life. There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!”

TLC

While Olivia and Ethan have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status and haven’t posted about each other on their respective Instagram feeds since January, they returned for season 5 of the TLC series on September 5. During the premiere, Ethan and Olivia returned from a trip to Europe and revealed they were going to live separately as Ethan planned on spending time in his hometown of Cairo, Georgia, to work on his cars.

Olivia understood why he needed to leave but the distance made her nervous. “You living apart from your spouse for two and a half months, it’s obviously really scary. Especially when you know, there’s a lot of family stuff involved,” Olivia told producers in a confessional during the episode. Meanwhile, Ethan added, “I promised Olivia when we were in Europe, this is something that I have to do. And she was like, ‘If you’re dead set on doing this, you have to communicate. You can’t just disappear because that’s my worst fear when you go to Cairo.’”

Fans will have to tune into season 5 of Welcome to Plathville to see how Ethan and Olivia’s relationship plays out onscreen.

Reps for Ethan and Olivia did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.