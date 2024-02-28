Welcome to Plathville stars Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath have officially filed for divorce, In Touch can confirm.

The paperwork, jointly filed in Carver County, Minnesota, on February 21, lists the former couple’s date of separation as February 25, 2023. The included reason for their divorce was due to an “irretrievable breakdown” of the marriage.

The filing comes roughly four months after the estranged couple announced via their respective social media accounts that their marriage was coming to an end. The bombshell came after months of speculation that the two were calling it quits.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in her statement posted on October 27. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

The photographer continued, “There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay. Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you.”

As for Ethan, the eldest Plath sibling wrote of his split, “Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.” He continued, “I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

Rumblings about the duo’s marriage gained momentum in June after Olivia’s sister Sophia Meggs-Roberts claimed that Ethan and Olivia were seeing their marriage come to an end. Commenting on the controversial documentary Shiny Happy People – which took a deep dive into the Duggar family, who like the Plaths raised their children in a conservative religious household – Sophia said of the couple, “I’m Olivia’s sister. Olivia and Ethan are in the middle of a divorce. And season 5 should be out very soon.”

Olivia quickly shot down the claim and said that she and her younger sister shared a “very distant/strained relationship due to our worldviews and reactions to the ultra-religious world we were raised in.”

“Subsequently, she actually isn’t a reliable source when it comes to my personal information as she doesn’t know about my personal life,” Olivia continued. “There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!”

However, just weeks before they announced their split, Ethan was seemingly spotted getting cozy with a mystery woman at a bar in Minnesota, according to photos shared online by blogger Without a Crystal Ball. Ethan and his companion were seen swaying to the live band, and users on social media had a lot to say about the encounter.

“It was Ethan. Dimples and all,” one wrote. “They were drinking water from what I could tell. They were dancing together. He did not look uncomfortable.”

The estranged couple have yet to address any rumors of infidelity.