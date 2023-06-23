Welcome to Plathville stars Olivia Plath (née Meggs) has addressed rumors that she and Ethan Plath are getting divorced after her sister, Sophia Meggs-Roberts, left a comment on a YouTube video implying they had separated.

“I’m Olivia’s sister. Olivia and Ethan are in the middle of a divorce. And season 5 should be out very soon,” Sophia wrote in the since-deleted comment.

In her retort posted in an Instagram comment on Thursday, June 22, Olivia clarified the situation.

“Sophia is my younger sister, but her and I have a very distant/strained relationship due to our worldviews and reactions to the ultra-religious world we were raised in,” Olivia, 25, wrote. “Subsequently, she actually isn’t a reliable source when it comes to my personal information as she doesn’t know about my personal life. There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!”

Throughout their relationship, Ethan, 25, and Olivia have faced several obstacles following their 2018 wedding. While Olivia butted heads with Ethan’s parents, Kim Plath and Barry Plath, over the family’s conservative lifestyle, the couple also struggled with communication issues.

They briefly split in 2021, which was documented during season 3 of the TLC reality show.

“Until he figures out what he wants, I’m not really able to have a relationship with him,” Olivia said in a confessional as fans watched her move out of their marital home. “So I’m going to move in with a friend for a while.”

The reality star added that she wanted to “take some space” until he figured out what he wanted for himself and their life as a couple. “I wanted Ethan to be able to make his own decisions and choices, and sometimes I’m really afraid that Ethan goes along with what I say, just because he doesn’t want to make me upset,” Olivia added. “But that’s not good for him either.”

Their separation didn’t last long and they were back together by the time season 4 began, which premiered in May 2022.

“It feels great to be back together,” Ethan said during the season premiere, which saw them move to Tampa, Florida. “Especially considering we were really really close to getting a divorce and going our separate ways.”

As the season progressed, fans continued to watch Ethan and Olivia struggle with communication issues and Olivia failed to maintain a good relationship with Kim, 50.

The pair seemed to work past the issues and they celebrated their five-year anniversary in November 2022.

“Happy five year anniversary of our first kiss baby girl!” Ethan captioned several photos of the pair on a romantic trip to Paris at the time.