Welcome to Plathville star Micah Plath seemingly hinted that former sister-in-law Olivia Plath cheated on his brother Ethan Plath before their split on Watch What Happens Live.

On the Monday, October 30, episode, Andy Cohen asked Micah, 22, who was serving as a guest bartender, about online rumors that Ethan, 25, had cheated on Olivia, 25.

After a moment of hesitation, Micah replied, “No, I would honestly say it would most likely be the other way around.”

​Micah’s surprising hint comes after Ethan and Olivia announced their split after five years of marriage in separate statements posted to Instagram on October 27.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in her message to fans. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Olivia ended her statement with, “There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay. Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you.”

Ethan addressed the pair’s breakup in his own statement, writing “it just didn’t work between [them]” after they “both gave it all [they] had.”

“It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals,” he wrote on Instagram. “I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

The statements came after months of fan speculation that the couple had called it quits, which intensified after Ethan ​was reportedly seen dancing with another woman.

In photos shared by blogger Without a Crystal Ball via Instagram on October 1, Ethan appeared to be out with a woman who wasn’t his wife.

The pair were seen dancing hand in hand as they swayed to a live band. In a comment on the post, another Instagram user asked for more details, and the original poster of the photos confirmed they had a close view of the interaction, writing, “It was Ethan. Dimples and all.”

Ethan’s alleged night out came about four months after Olivia’s younger sister Sophia Meggs-Roberts commented on a YouTube video about the ​Plath family’s connection to the controversial Duggar family documentary, Shiny Happy People.

“I’m Olivia’s sister. Olivia and Ethan are in the middle of a divorce,” Sophia wrote in a since-deleted comment. “And season 5 should be out very soon.”

In a June 22 Instagram post, Oliva responded to the comment, saying, in part, that she and Sophia have a “very distant/strained relationship” and that she “isn’t a reliable source.” She ended the lengthy statement with, “If Ethan and I had something to share, we would.”

The two had faced struggles in their marriage since the beginning. Most notably, Olivia had a long-standing feud with Ethan’s parents, Kim Plath and Barry Plath, over their strict religious beliefs and refusal to allow her and Ethan to spend time with Ethan’s siblings unsupervised.

The couple’s problems were magnified after they moved from Tampa to Minnesota during season 5 of Welcome to Plathville, which premiered in September. In one scene, Ethan confided in Olivia’s sister Lydia Grace’s boyfriend, CJ, that he felt Olivia had changed throughout their relationship.

“When we first got married, we were pretty much on the same page. Political beliefs, religious beliefs and now we’re on opposite ends of the book,” the TLC personality told CJ in one scene.

In a private confessional, Ethan admitted that he felt he and Olivia had been “drifting apart on some fundamental stuff.”