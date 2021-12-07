90 Day Fiancé star Tiffany Franco is officially “60 pounds down” and “feels amazing,” she exclusively tells In Touch following weight loss surgery.

The procedure she opted for is called a vertical sleeve gastrectomy (VSG), during which the size of your stomach is reduced to three or four ounces, also lowering levels of ghrelin — a hunger hormone — and reducing appetite.

Courtesy of Tiffany Franco Smith

“I just drink protein shakes. I try to get 60 to 70 grams of protein a day,” Tiffany, 28, tells In Touch about her lifestyle changes post-surgery, noting that she is focusing on her health and wellness at this time. “I try to get in as much fluid as possible. Water is best! And most importantly my vitamins!! Taking tons of vitamins.”

Although she’s already made strides, Tiffany says she is not finished yet. “My goal is 40 more pounds down!” the TLC personality adds.

Tiffany and her now-ex Ronald Smith were introduced to the franchise during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, marrying in October 2018 and welcoming their daughter, Carley Rose, in July 2019. Tiffany also has a son named Daniel from a past relationship.

Fans saw their marriage go through several highs and lows when they returned for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in April 2021. Despite having an on-and-off relationship for many years, Ronald, 30, confirmed to In Touch exclusively that he and Tiffany split for good and that he would be filing for divorce in August.

In mid-November, Ronald went public with his new girlfriend, Lauren Fraser, amid their split, leading Tiffany to speak out in a statement.

“Ronald and I are no longer together, but we are still married on paper,” the makeup artist highlighted to fans. “We did file for the separation or whatever, but nothing is really in concrete yet.”

Courtesy of Tiffany Franco Smith/Instagram

“She flew from America to go see him, which I think is a little bit — a lot — out of line, cause he’s still a married man,” Tiffany continued. “But I’m just gonna hold my head up high. I’m not the kind [to be] in these nasty, messy situations. I’m not meant to be in a relationship like this. It’s really weird … It just takes a special kind of person to be with someone when they are still married but whatever, she’s a pretty girl. She’s pretty cute and he does look happy.”

Tiffany recently opened up about her fun and festive holiday celebrations, revealing that she spent Thanksgiving 2021 with family and friends.

“Tons of food and this will be my first Thanksgiving after my weight loss surgery so I will be eating tiny portions!” she shared. “So excited.”