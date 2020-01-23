Rise and grind! 90 Day Fiancé star Tiffany Franco Smith proudly revealed that she shed 20 pounds amid her weight loss journey, and she’s dropping jaws with her inspiring new before and after photos. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 22, the TV personality gave a glimpse at her figure nearly five months ago, shortly after welcoming baby No. 2. She then posted a new portrait to reveal what her body looks like today.

In the latest pic, Tiffany is all smiles while flaunting her trim physique in a fitted top and matching leggings. The TLC alum’s health and wellness update comes just a few weeks after she posted the first photo of her post-baby body.

At the time, one of her followers tried to dull her shine with a shady comment, but she wasn’t having it. “56 inch hips. Ok 👌 skinny where?” the remark read, and the mother of two fired back with a message about self-love.

“How does it make you feel when I say I’m in love with me? And that I enjoy myself and looking at myself? Does it cause you to feel angry? If it dies you probably hate yourself and have a deep desire to love yourself,” she replied. “However I advise you to not project that onto me. What you feel towards yourself has nothing to do with me.”

Tiffany became a fan-favorite while appearing on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, with her husband, Ronald Smith. The couple welcomed their first child together in July 2019 — a baby girl, Carley. She also has a son, Daniel, from a previous relationship.

In a recent post on Instagram, Ronald enjoyed spending quality time with Daniel and gushed over their bond. “I truly with out a doubt have the cutest ❤ and most beautiful wife @tiffanyfrancosmith and blessed with 2 gorgeous kids,” he wrote with a heart eyes emoji. “Just look at them.”

Back in June 2019, Tiffany revealed that Daniel’s biological father had “recently” passed away, before noting how he’s always supported her choice as a mother. In the wake of his death, Ronald has stepped up and been an incredible support to both Daniel and Tiffany.

In October 2019, the couple celebrated reaching a big milestone in their relationship. She shared a beaming selfie from their date night sweetly captioned, “One year as Mr. and Mrs.❤️🔒Here’s to many, many more.”