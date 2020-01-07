Courtesy of Tiffany Franco Smith/Instagram

Starting off the new year right. 90 Day Fiancé star Tiffany Franco Smith flaunted her post-baby body in a new photo on Instagram, shortly after revealing that she’s lost 16 pounds. The TLC alum and her husband, Ronald Smith, welcomed their first child together in July 2019 — a baby girl, Carley. Now, Tiffany is feeling amazing with a trimmer figure going into 2020.

In her latest portrait, the reality star was all smiles while rocking a monochromatic outfit, consisting of a black zip-up jacket and matching bottoms. Even though several of her followers were showing love, there were a few haters throwing shade.

One wrote, “56 inch hips. Ok 👌 skinny where,” and the TV personality fired back. “I’m skinny does that make you upset when I say that? How does it make you feel when I say I’m in love with me? And that I enjoy myself and looking at myself ? Does it cause you to feel angry? If it does you probably hate yourself and have a deep desire to love yourself.”

Courtesy of Tiffany Franco Smith/Instagram

“However I advise you to not project that onto me,” Tiffany added. “What you feel towards yourself has nothing to do with me.”

The brunette beauty has been exuding so much confidence and fans love it. While taking to Instagram Stories, the mother of two said she has “more to go,” but is proud of the progress she’s made thus far amid her fitness journey. So, how exactly did she make it happen? Ronald’s leading lady revealed that she’s more “determined” now than ever.

Courtesy of Tiffany Franco Smith/Instagram

“I don’t cheat. I don’t give up,” the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum explained. “I just keep going. I need to be healthy. I need to be active and when you keep that mentality, no matter what you will lose the weight.”

She and her beau have continued to share photos of their lovely family. Tiffany also has a precious son, Daniel, from a past relationship, making up their blended brood. Daniel’s biological father, Roger, tragically passed away in October 2018.

Courtesy of Ronald Avo Smith/Instagram

Ronald and Tiffany documented their love story on the hit TLC reality show. The pair met during her trip to South Africa with a friend, and not long after, he decided to pop the question. She later discovered his previous gambling addiction and criminal record, but they managed to overcome their differences, welcome a child and come out stronger as a couple.

Kudos to them!