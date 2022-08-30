The Family Chantel star Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, have had many ups and downs, but long before they became famous, she went by a different name. Keep scrolling to learn what her real name is.

What Is Chantel Everett’s Real Name?

Chantel’s real name is CeAir Chantel Wylie-Everett, In Touch confirmed. However, after her nuptials with Pedro, she legally changed her name to CeAir Chantel DeJimeno. In both cases, Chantel was actually her middle name.

What Are the Names of Chantel Everett’s Siblings?

Chantel has three siblings: an older brother named Royal, a sister named Winter and a brother named River, who often appears on the spinoff.

TLC

Surprising Facts About Chantel Everett

In 2019, Chantel and Pedro’s family drama on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé and seasons 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? earned them their own spinoff, The Family Chantel. This made them the first 90 Day Fiancé couple to get their own show.

In December 2019, Chantel graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and has been working as a registered nurse in Georgia.

Where Do Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno Live?

In 2022 In Touch exclusively reported that Chantel and Pedro had bought their first house together. They moved into a five bedroom home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, not far from Conyers where Chantel’s parents and sister live. Unfortunately, after Pedro and Chantel split, he moved out into his own apartment nearby.

Are Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno Divorced?

During season 4 of The Family Chantel, the Dominican Republic native made the decision to separate from Chantel and not long after their separation, he asked Chantel for a divorce. He moved out of their house and filed for divorce on May 27, which In Touch previously confirmed.

Mutual restraining orders were also issued at the time, which stated that the exes — who got married in 2016 — were “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

Six weeks after the real estate agent filed for divorce, Chantel filed her own counterclaims on July 7. She accused Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment” in the paperwork, while the Georgia native also claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The restraining orders went into effect on July 22, according to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch.

At the time of publication, Chantel and Pedro’s divorce is still ongoing.

Do Chantel and Pedro Have Any Kids?

Chantel and Pedro did not have any children during their marriage.