Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards’ probation was revoked during his Tuesday, January 2, court hearing, amid months of legal troubles.

Ryan, 35, appeared in a Hamilton County courtroom where the judge reinstated his suspended sentence and HCP Level 2, according to The U.S. Sun. The reality star will be required to receive regular vivitrol shots, submit to random hair follicle tests and attend counseling sessions, the outlet reported. Additionally, Ryan must submit a “comprehensive treatment plan within 45 days.” He is due back in court on April 23.

The Tennessee native’s latest court appearance comes 10 days after he was released from prison early by Judge Gary Starnes after being taken into custody during his hearing on December 8, 2023. According to court records obtained by The Ashley, the judge ordered Ryan to be released “as soon as possible.”

Despite being released nearly one month ahead of schedule, Judge Starnes previously admitted to running out of patience with Ryan after the father of three “had chance after chance after chance.”

In November, Ryan pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and simple possession stemming from an October incident. The judge admitted that he was “hesitant to approve” the plea deal as Ryan showed no “remorse” after being caught driving 85 mph over the speed limit.

“The ignorance of doing something like that is beyond me. I don’t know how you didn’t kill somebody,” he said at the time. While he ultimately approved Ryan’s plea deal, Judge Starnes said, “I don’t want to approve this. You have to give the court a comprehensive follow-up plan. You haven’t been good in your personal life. You’re looking at three years in custody.”

Ryan was sentenced to 48 hours behind bars, pay a $465 fine plus court fees, attend DUI school. He also had his license revoked for one year. The 48-hour sentence was waived for time spent, but he was still required to submit regular drug tests.

The 16 & Pregnant alum has been in and out of custody over the last 12 months after issues with estranged wife Mackenzie Standifer became public.

“I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys,” Ryan shared via Instagram in January 2023. “I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth.”

Mackenzie, 27, filed for divorce on February 27, 2023, and was granted temporary custody of their children. While there were rumors that the pair may be headed towards a reconciliation, Ryan confirmed to Dr. Drew Pinsky that the divorce “will continue.”

Ryan has since moved on with girlfriend Amanda Conner, whom he met while in rehab.