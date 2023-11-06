Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards pleaded guilty to DUI and drug possession charges as part of a plea deal, In Touch can confirm.

Ryan, 35, appeared in Hamilton County General Sessions Court on Monday, November 6, for his ongoing legal troubles after being arrested three times this year and receiving a reckless driving citation in October.

Since Ryan pleaded guilty to the DUI case, he was sentenced to spend 48 hours behind bars, which he had already served. He was also ordered to pay a $465 fine plus court costs, he will lose his license for a year and he has to attend DUI school. Additionally, the MTV star will continue to undergo drug tests in Chattanooga, Tennessee. If he fails to do so, his probation will be violated.

“The proposal is that for the sentence he was on probation for, we will reinstate him. Level two probation, he will plead guilty to the DUI with 11 months and 29 days time served,” a lawyer for the District Attorney’s Office explained during the hearing, according to The Sun. “For possession of controlled substance, he will plead guilty with 11 months and 29 days time served.”

While a lawyer for the state expressed skepticism about the plea deal because Ryan was caught driving 145 mph on a motorcycle in a 65 mph-zone, his lawyer argued that Ryan deserved the plea deal because he’s been living at Oasis halfway house and has been reported to be doing well.

The father of three also pleaded guilty to simple possession charge, while his possession of a controlled substance case has been dismissed.

During the hearing, Judge Gary Starnes admitted he was “hesitant to approve” the plea deal because Ryan didn’t show “remorse” for speeding and potentially putting others in danger.

“The ignorance of doing something like that is beyond me,” he added. “I don’t know how you didn’t kill somebody.”

“I don’t want to approve this. You have to give the court a comprehensive follow-up plan,” the judge continued. “There have been hiccups the entire world knows about.”

He added that Ryan must “continue what CADAS and Oasis recommended,” stating, “I don’t want him out there with no follow-up program.”

“You haven’t been good in your personal life. You’re looking at three years in custody,” the judge continued. “If you get on your motorcycle and decide you want to do it again, three years is a long time.”

Ryan is scheduled to appear back in court on December 5.

Courtesy of Ryan Edwards/Instagram

The 16 and Pregnant alum’s latest court hearing comes after he was arrested three times earlier this year on charges including harassment, stalking and possession of a controlled substance. Most of Ryan’s charges were dropped when he was ordered to complete six months in rehab during his March 14 court appearance. Ryan checked himself out of the facility just two weeks later and was found “unresponsive” behind the wheel of his car in a near-fatal overdose on April 7.

Ryan reportedly refused to take a blood test when he arrived at the hospital. He was later charged with DUI and simple possession when he was released from the hospital, according to arrest records viewed by In Touch at the time.

He was initially sentenced to serve nearly one year in prison during an April 20 court hearing, though the judge announced that Ryan had been given a furlough to complete an inpatient rehab program following the first three months of his sentence.

The TV personality completed 28 days in rehab in August, while a representative from the facility gave him a “B+” during his court hearing that month. Ryan has been living at Oasis halfway house since completing rehab.