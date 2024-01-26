Teen Mom’s Mackenzie Edwards isn’t looking back! The MTV personality shared a message of not “settling” weeks after her estranged husband, Ryan Edwards’ latest release from jail.

“When you feel weak and too frustrated about the things you cannot do, wishes you cannot achieve, time you cannot turn back,” the quote began, which Mackenzie, 27, shared via Instagram on Thursday, January 25. “I hope you don’t settle with the thought that you can only do so little. Simply because it is not true.”

The mom of three expanded on the quote in the caption of her post, writing, “17-year-old me would be so proud of 28-year-old me.”

“If you can’t do it for you, do it for your babies. If you can’t do it for your babies, do it for the bigger picture,” she continued. “I’m not saying I have this life figured out … because I don’t. But I owe it to myself and my babies to show up … mentally, physically and emotionally. And I will keep showing up, everyday, working a little harder than the next to say thank you to the girl that didn’t give up 11 years ago.”

Mackenzie’s message of motivation follows news that Ryan’s probation was revoked amid his early release from jail earlier this month. The reality TV alum, 36, was first taken into custody during a court hearing on December 5, 2023, after Judge Gary Starnes claimed his “patience [with Ryan] is gone” and Ryan was held without bail.

During his hearing, District Attorney Coty Wamp was “interested to see if [Ryan] could pass a drug screening” as his last exam was conducted nearly one month prior when he was released from Oasis halfway house.

“He was drug-screened yesterday. By Friday we will have those results back,” the DA said during the legal proceedings. “The state would ask he be taken into custody if he does not pass. He agreed to submit a report on his continuing care and follow-up. He hasn’t done it. If he does not do that by Friday and show he went to AA…. If he doesn’t go, if he fails drug screens, the state will file this petition.”

The Tennessee native was ordered to remain in custody until his January 17 court date, which would’ve meant Ryan would be behind bars during the holidays. However, the judge seemingly had a change of heart as he ordered he be released “as soon as possible” on December 23, 2023.

Ryan’s suspended sentence and HCP Level 2 were reinstated during a January 2 court hearing, according to The U.S. Sun. Moving forward, Ryan would continue his vivitrol injections, submit to hair follicle tests and attend counseling sessions.

Apart from his run-ins with the law, the 16 & Pregnant alum is going through a divorce after Mackenzie filed in February 2023. The pair — who tied the knot in 2017 — share two children together, son Jager and daughter Stella. Ryan is also the father of son Jagger with Mackenzie and son Bentley, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout.