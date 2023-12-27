Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards was granted a Christmas miracle as Judge Gary Starnes ordered him to be released from jail nearly one month ahead of schedule.

Ryan, 35, was set free on December 23 after being taken into custody during his court hearing on December 8, The Ashley reported. According to court records obtained by the outlet, earlier that day, Judge Starnes ordered Ryan to be released “as soon as possible.”

The 16 & Pregnant alum was originally ordered to remain behind bars through the holidays, until his next court date on January 17, 2024. After being released early, however, Ryan’s court date was moved up to January 2, 2024, In Touch can confirm.

The judge’s change of heart comes after he previously claimed his “patience [with Ryan] is gone,” adding that the reality star “had chance after chance after chance.”

Ryan accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and simple possession in November, stemming from an October incident. At the time, he was sentenced to spend 48 hours behind bars, pay a $465 fine plus court fees, attend DUI school and his license was revoked for a year. While he was granted time served for the 48-hour sentence, the father of three was also required to undergo regular drug tests.

Judge Starnes admitted at the time that he was “hesitant to approve” the plea deal after Ryan was caught driving 85 mph over the speed limit and showed no “remorse.” “The ignorance of doing something like that is beyond me,” the judge said. “I don’t know how you didn’t kill somebody.”

“I don’t want to approve this. You have to give the court a comprehensive follow-up plan,” he continued. “You haven’t been good in your personal life. You’re looking at three years in custody.”

Ryan violated the terms of his plea deal when he failed to appear for his November 17 Vivitrol shot appointment and was involved in a bar brawl with girlfriend Amanda Conner one week later.

According to The U.S. Sun, Ryan was dragged out of a Chattanooga, Tennessee, bar by a bouncer and “appeared out of it” as he “slurred his words.”

During Ryan’s December 5 court hearing, District Attorney Coty Wamp said he was “interested to see if [Ryan] could pass a drug screening,” as his last test was on November 8 when he was released from Oasis halfway house.

“He was drug-screened yesterday. By Friday we will have those results back,” Wamp continued. “The state would ask he be taken into custody if he does not pass. He agreed to submit a report on his continuing care and follow-up. He hasn’t done it. If he does not do that by Friday and show he went to AA … If he doesn’t go, if he fails drug screens, the state will file this petition.”