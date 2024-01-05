Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards reunited with youngest child to celebrate daughter Stella Edwards’ 4th birthday after his latest release from jail.

Ryan, 36, took to Instagram on Friday, January 5, to share a photo with Stella from her recent birthday. The father-daughter duo smiled for the camera as they posed in front of a tray of purple, pink and turquoise cupcakes. Stella wore a Happy Birthday crown as she blew out her candles.

Fans of the reality star flooded the comment section of his post with praise for the father of three with one follower writing, “This is the biggest flex you’ve posted so far!”

“Above all being a present dad is so important. Wishing you much success on your journey. There was a time I prayed for the things I have today, there’s life after addiction,” the fan continued. Another added, “I hope you soon will root for yourself, like we are rooting for you! Be strong, be proud, draw the line, start over and enjoy life to the fullest!”

A third fan chimed in writing, “This!!!! This is what it’s all about!” while a handful of other followers claimed to be “rooting” for Ryan amid his recent legal troubles and battle with addiction.

The Edwards’ celebration comes less than two weeks after Ryan was released from jail early and his probation was revoked. During his court hearing on December 5, 2023, Ryan was taken into custody and held without bond after Judge Gary Starnes claimed his “patience [with Ryan] is gone.”

“You had chance after chance after chance,” the judge added after Ryan pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and simple possession in November 2023, stemming from an incident the previous month.

During the hearing, District Attorney Coty Wamp said he would be “interested to see if [Ryan] could pass a drug screening” as his last test was conducted nearly one month prior, when he was released from Oasis halfway house.

“He was drug-screened yesterday. By Friday we will have those results back,” the DA continued. “The state would ask he be taken into custody if he does not pass. He agreed to submit a report on his continuing care and follow-up. He hasn’t done it. If he does not do that by Friday and show he went to AA…. If he doesn’t go, if he fails drug screens, the state will file this petition.”

Ryan was ordered to remain behind bars until his January 17 court hearing, however, the judge seemingly had a change of heart as he ordered he be released “as soon as possible” on December 23, 2023.

The Tennessee native’s probation was revoked and his suspended sentence and HCP Level 2 were reinstated during a January 2 court hearing, according to The U.S. Sun. Going forward, Ryan must continue his vivitrol injections, submit to hair follicle tests and attend counseling sessions.

In addition to his legal drama, Ryan is currently in the midst of a divorce from Stella’s mom, Mackenzie Standifer. Mack, 26, filed for divorce from the 16 & Pregnant alum in February 2023 after he accused her of adultery and violated a protective order. Ryan is also the father of son Jagger with Mackenzie and son Bentley, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout.