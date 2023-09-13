Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards opened up about “raising her standards” after seemingly reconciling with husband Ryan Edwards following his stint in rehab.

“The people we surround ourselves with either raise or lower our standards,” Mackenzie, 26, shared a quote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 13. “We become like our friends. No man becomes great on his own. No woman becomes great on her own. The people around them make them great.”

The quote continued, “We all need people in our lives who raise our standards, remind us of our essential purpose and challenge us to become the best version of ourselves.”

Mackenzie’s message was her first since reactivating her Instagram and follows her visit to Ryan’s halfway house where she was spotted wearing her engagement ring on August 15. Ryan, 35, was transferred to Oasis halfway house after he completed a 28-day court-ordered rehab stint.

The mom of three — who shares children Jagger and Stella with Ryan and son Hudson with ex-husband Zachary Stephens — initially filed for divorce on February 27, but the pair were seen engaging in a lengthy conversation while maintaining a physical distance as they walked laps around the facility on August 15.

Mackenzie recently came under fire for reuniting with her husband by her ex-boyfriend Josh Panter’s ex-wife, Brooklyn Panter. Mackenzie and Josh were first linked earlier this year after she was spotted on a family vacation together.

“*blames the ex wife* but truth be told … goes back to her HUSBAND … who she NEVER divorced, destroyed her home, and treated her ‘so bad,’” Josh’s ex-wife wrote via Facebook on September 4, as she reshared an article from The U.S. Sun claiming that Mack “dropped” Josh when Ryan was released from prison in July. “Time will tell you so much about someone.”

Prior to Mackenzie filing for divorce, Ryan publicly accused his wife of cheating on him in a January Instagram rant. “Take wife down off this,” he commented under a since-deleted photo she shared in July 2022. “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic].”

Along with his allegations of adultery, weeks later, Ryan shared a photo of a scantily clad Mackenzie, wearing only a leather jacket and showing her bare skin underneath. The following morning, Mackenzie reported the social media harassment to authorities and Ryan was served an order of protection by the Hamilton Country Sheriff on February 9. She also told authorities that Ryan had contacted her father, Bob Standifer, which was a violation of the protective order.



Ryan was arrested on February 10 and charged with harassment and possession of a controlled substance after he violated an order of protection that was filed by Mackenzie. Ryan was then arrested again on March 1 for stalking and violating an order of protection.

Most of the charges stemming from the arrests were dropped during a March 14 court hearing. Ryan was ordered to complete six months in rehab in order for the remainder of his charges to be dropped.

He checked himself out of rehab after just two weeks of treatment and was later arrested again on April 7 after he was found unresponsive in his truck.

The reality TV alum was initially sentenced to serve nearly one year in prison during an April 20 court hearing. However, during his July 14 hearing, the proceeding judge announced that the 16 and Pregnant alum had been given a furlough to complete an inpatient rehab program after he served the first three months of his sentence.

After completing his rehabilitation, Ryan was transferred to the Oasis halfway house.

During the hearing, a representative from the rehab center gave Ryan a “B+” adding that, “That’s pretty good for Mr. Edwards.” Ryan is also required to undergo family counseling as part of his stay. He is due back in court on November 6.