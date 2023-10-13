Teen Mom star Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, said it’s “worrisome” how his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), will impact his sobriety.

Dr. Drew Pinsky caught up with Ryan, 35, at Oasis halfway house during a sit-down interview featured on the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion on Wednesday, October 11. Drew, 65, asked the reality star about his ongoing divorce from Mackenzie, 26, who filed the paperwork in February after he was arrested for harassing her. While the pair originally seemed to be done for good, they sparked reconciliation rumors in August when she visited him at rehab.

Despite appearing to be in good spirits during the visit, Ryan told Drew that he and Mackenzie “will continue” with their divorce. However, he admitted he wasn’t “sure” she wanted to move forward with the separation.

Also during the episode, Maci, 32, Jen, 57, and Larry, 62, admitted they are concerned about his and Mackenzie’s relationship. “It was very worrisome. There is no one who should be on that property but the patients,” Jen, 57, said about Mackenzie’s visit. “Ryan got in trouble for that.”

Drew noted that Mackenzie might not understand Ryan’s addiction as well as Jen, Larry and Maci. He then added that her involvement in his life could be “dangerous for Ryan’s sobriety,” which all three of them agreed with.

Ryan’s most recent legal problems began in February when he was arrested on harassment and possession of a controlled substance charges after he violated an order of protection filed by Mackenzie. On March 1, the MTV personality was arrested again for stalking and violating an order of protection.

The majority of the charges stemming from the arrests were dropped during a court hearing on March 14. In exchange for the charges being dropped, Ryan was ordered to complete six months in rehab. After he checked himself into the facility, Ryan left after just two weeks and was arrested again when he was found unresponsive in his truck on April 7.

Ryan was sentenced to serve nearly one year in prison during an April court hearing. However, the judge announced three months of his sentence that he had been given a furlough in July to complete an inpatient rehab program. After successfully completing the treatment, Ryan was transferred to the Oasis halfway house in August.

MTV

Mackenzie and Ryan tied the knot in 2017, and they share son Jagger, 5, and daughter Stella, 3.

Ryan – who also shares son Bentley, 14, with Maci – made another shocking admission about his overdose during the reunion.

“The last time I used and overdosed, that was on purpose,” he admitted to Drew. After noting he “asked that lady why she saved me” when he woke up, the father of three stated that his “depression, addiction” and the ongoing “drama” with Mackenzie led to the overdose.

Drew continued the heavy conversation by asking Ryan if he thinks he’s done with rehab. “I would hope to think so, I don’t want to do it anymore,” the reality star said. “I think my biggest problem was myself, not thinking I had a problem. I lied to myself.”