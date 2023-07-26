Teen Mom alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) sent fans into a tailspin on Tuesday, July 25, after she was spotted wearing her engagement ring amid her divorce from estranged husband, Ryan Edwards.

SSAbeautyBar took to Instagram ​to share a video of Mackenzie, 26, undergoing a “full face glow up,” which included getting chin filler, jawline filler, lip filler, liquid rhinoplasty and toxin injections.

Mackenzie wore blue scrubs to the appointment, though fans couldn’t help but notice she was also wearing her diamond engagement ring in the clip. “Not the ring,” one person wrote in the comments section. Another asked, “Are you back with Ryan? Why do you have your rings on?”

The ring sighting came five months after she filed for divorce from Ryan, 35, in February after six years of marriage. She filed the paperwork 18 days after Ryan was arrested and charged with violating a protective order she filed against him, according to online records viewed by In Touch at the time.

In addition to the divorce filing, Mackenzie was granted a restraining order and temporary custody of their kids Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3. She also shares son Hudson, 9, with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens.

Ryan was served with an order of protection by Hamilton County Sheriff two weeks before the filing. At the time, he was required to immediately leave a residence located near Harrison Bay State Park and later publicly shamed Mackenzie on social media for “[sleeping] with anything that looks at [her].”

According to police officers in Hamilton County, Tennessee, the former MTV personality made threats against Mackenzie during a heated phone conversation prior to his arrest. During the conversation recorded by Mackenzie, Ryan was heard telling his now-estranged wife, “What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly,” after she said she wanted to split.

Most of Ryan’s charges stemming from the arrests were dropped during a March 14 court hearing. He was ordered to complete six months in rehab after he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, which was also dismissed. Ryan checked himself out of a rehab center after just two weeks of treatment and was arrested again on April 7 when he was found unresponsive in his truck.

Maci Bookout’s ex was “removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by In Touch.

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

Ryan was sentenced to serve nearly one year in prison during a court hearing in April. However, Judge Starnes announced that he would be given a furlough to complete an inpatient rehab program after he served three months behind bars, according to court records viewed by In Touch. Ryan’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 14.

While Ryan was away in prison, Mackenzie was rumored to be dating a man named Josh Panter. However, she shut down the dating speculation while exclusively telling In Touch that she is single and is “focused on my career and my children” in July.