Teen Mom star Maci Bookout revealed how her eldest son, Bentley, reacted to his father Ryan Edwards’ overdose.

“When I found out that Ryan had overdosed, that’s truly the first time I was genuinely scared,” Maci, 32, said through tears during the Wednesday, September 6, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “Having to have that conversation with Bentley, and just seeing that… I know how I felt hearing it, but Ryan’s not my dad. All of it is so hard. Bentley feels all of that times a million, and he’s a kid.”

During the episode, Maci explained that Ryan, 35, had been court-ordered to complete 30 days in rehab following his recent arrests. His recent legal troubles began in February when he was arrested on charges of harassment and possession of a controlled substance after he violated an order of protection filed by his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer). Ryan was later arrested on March 1 for stalking and violating an order of protection.

While most of the charges were dropped and he did end up going to rehab, Ryan decided to leave after only completing two weeks.

“It’s really tough on Bentley because I feel like this is the best relationship that him and Ryan have ever had,” the mother of three said.

Soon after he left rehab, Ryan was arrested again on April 7 when he was found unresponsive in his truck after he overdosed.

After Maci told her friends that Ryan thinks he’s “invincible,” she explained that Bentley, 14, is aware of what’s going on.

Following the overdose, the MTV personality was sentenced to serve nearly one year behind bars during an April court hearing. However, Judge Starnes granted Ryan a furlough to complete an inpatient rehab program after he served the first three months of his sentence.

The father of three has since left rehab and is currently staying at a halfway house. He is expected to remain at the facility until his next court date on November 6.

Ryan’s legal problems have been heavily documented during the current season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. He previously vowed to not let his addiction struggles get in the way of his bond with his three kids during the August 23 episode. In addition to Bentley, the reality star shares daughter Stella, 3, and son Jagger, 5, with Mackenzie, 26.

“I’m not going to let this destroy any relationship with my kids,” he said about his addiction at the time. “They don’t deserve it. I’m going to keep moving forward and not let this s–t destroy me. I’m still alive.”

Ryan and Maci also spoke about his rehab stint before it began and offered to break the news to Bentley during the episode.

“I think he would like having that conversation with you because I know he’s been worried about you,” Maci told her ex. “He can only imagine what all you’re going through so I think he feels like you’re alone and is like, ‘That would suck.’”