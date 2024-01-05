Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry revealed that her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, is getting a vasectomy after they welcomed their twins.

During the Thursday, January 4 episode of the “Coffee Convos” podcast, Kailyn, 31, and her cohost, Lindsie Chrisley, discussed a listener’s experience of questioning if her partner’s vasectomy worked.

“That’s crazy and I am ordering a sperm count test, and I just want to see where we’re at with Elijah,” Kailyn responded.

After mentioning that she’s never personally met someone that had a failed vasectomy, the former MTV star revealed Elijah, 25, plans to have the procedure. “When Elijah gets his, you know, I’ll be fixed as well, so I can’t honestly say that…” she said before trailing off.

While neither Kailyn nor Elijah have confirmed they welcomed their twins, multiple reports claimed she gave birth to a boy and girl on November 3, 2023.

She confirmed they were expecting twins during the October 27, 2023, episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast.

However, Kailyn’s pregnancy news wasn’t her only big announcement in October 2023. Following months of speculation, the Pennsylvania native confirmed that she and Elijah secretly welcomed their first child together, son Rio, in November 2022.

In addition to Rio and the twins, Kailyn is also the mother to son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez.

Kailyn’s revelation that Elijah is getting a vasectomy shouldn’t surprise fans, as she has been open about not wanting to have any more children after the twins.

“No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it. It’s all done. The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids,” she told listeners during a November 2023 episode of “Barely Famous.”

The Pride Over Pity author then explained her plans to undergo a medical procedure to ensure she won’t become pregnant again. “I’m excited to get my tubes cut out. Because I said this last time and I found out I was pregnant and I couldn’t,” she recalled, noting that she tried to have the procedure done in the past.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Now that Kailyn feels confident she won’t be pregnant again, she’s said that she wants to go on the drug Ozempic to lose the baby weight.

“I’m scared. I’m ready for 2024 ’cause I need to get Ozempic shots or something,” she told cohost Vee Rivera during the Tuesday, January 2 episode of their “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast.

After Vee, 32, asked Kailyn if she planned to have another “mommy makeover” like she did in 2016 with plastic surgery, the 16 and Pregnant alum admitted she had one regret about the last time she went under the knife.

“Yeah, it was the best decision I ever made. The worst decision I ever made was not waiting until I was done having kids,” Kailyn said, recalling her Brazilian Butt Lift and a tummy tuck after she gave birth to Lincoln in November 2013.