Fans are convinced Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is pregnant again, and this time she’s allegedly carrying twins. After being photographed numerous times with what appears to be a large baby bump that keeps growing, there have been other hints and clues that she could be expecting babies No. 6 and No. 7 into her household.

Is Kailyn Lowry Pregnant With Twins?

Chatter among fans has been rife with speculation that Kailyn has twins on the way as her belly has been getting larger by the month. While she hasn’t shared any Instagram photos that show her full body, paparazzi have been capturing snapshots of her bump, which appears larger than during her previous pregnancies when she was carrying only one child. Kailyn’s representatives did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

What Has Kailyn Lowry Said About a New Pregnancy?

The MTV alum has been notoriously secretive about any new bundles of joy, just as she was when she was expecting baby No. 5.

When Did Kailyn Lowry Reveal She Had Baby No. 5?

Rumors began swirling in July 2022 that Kailyn was pregnant and expecting baby No. 5 with boyfriend Elijah Scott. However, she never directly confirmed or denied the topic at the time, despite paparazzi photos showing what appeared to be a baby bump.

Kailyn seemingly confirmed she had her fifth child in July 2023, when she accidentally let it slip revealed it during her “Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera” podcast. The episode’s guest was Aurora Culpo, who was discussing her TLC reality show The Culpo Sisters.

The Pothead Haircare founder said she began watching the show when she was “in the hospital having of [her] kids,” describing the episode as, “I believe, you told your parents that you were maybe separating or divorcing and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids.” That occurred in the season 1 episode titled “Consequences,” which aired on November 21, 2022.

Ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, who is the father of Kailyn’s sons Lux and Mello, hinted following an Instagram feud in February 2023 that Kailyn seemingly already had her baby. “At this point it ain’t about the kids … I’ve never seen someone take advantage of someone keeping quiet for so long,” he wrote. “You claim to be so real, so raw, but yet you got a whole newborn you should be focused on.”

A fan website shared a July 2023 photo of Kailyn and Elijah out to dinner with all four of her sons while he held a baby on his lap. The child’s name is rumored to be Rio.

Who Are Kailyn Lowry’s Children and Their Fathers?

Fans were introduced to Kailyn’s first child, son Isaac Rivera, when he was born during season 2 of 16 and Pregnant in 2010. She shares her eldest son with high school boyfriend Jo Rivera.

Kailyn married Javi Marroquin on September 4, 2012, and welcomed son Lincoln on November 16, 2013. The pair’s divorce was finalized in 2016. The following year, the reality star welcomed son Lux on August 5, 2017, with on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris. They later had a second child, Creed Romello, who arrived on July 30, 2020.