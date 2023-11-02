Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry revealed that she is pregnant with twins less than one year after welcoming baby No. 5 with boyfriend Elijah Scott. After giving birth to five sons, fans are wondering whether Kail will finally be having a girl.

When Did Kailyn Lowry Announce Her Pregnancy?

Following months of speculation, Kailyn confirmed she was expecting babies No. 6 and 7 with Elijah during the October 27 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. The MTV alum explained that they likely conceived the twins shortly before they went on vacation to Thailand.

“I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” Kailyn said while reflecting on the trip. “So when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am.”

The former reality star continued to open up about her current pregnancy by sharing a video via TikTok on October 31, which she recorded after learning she was pregnant. “I just have a lot of concerns and I’m very nervous and very anxious and I just want everything to be OK, but I’m also kind of freaking out about the state of our economy,” Kailyn began.

She admitted she was thinking about all of the things that could “go wrong,” while she also said she wondered if it was “really happening.”

Kailyn went on to note that welcoming kids is a “huge adjustment” for her and her family. “We’re talking seven children,” she continued. “I try my best and I think that I do everything that I can to make sure that each of my children gets individual time with me.”

“This is life changing for everybody and I just want everybody to be on the same page,” Kailyn concluded.

Is Kailyn Lowry Having a Girl?

The Delaware resident – who already shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, sons Creed and Lux with ex Chris Lopez and son Rio with Elijah – revealed via a comment on TikTok that her twins are fraternal.

“I’m going to get bloodwork today to find out what one and/or both genders of the twins are,” Kail said via TikTok on November 2. “It still hasn’t fully sunk in for me yet that I’m even having twins.”

She went on to say that she met a woman earlier that day who has twin girls, calling it “a sign.”

While the 16 & Pregnant alum has yet to reveal the results, she’s been open in the past about wanting a baby girl. However, fans are convinced that at least one of the babies is a boy after Kailyn revealed that the name Aire had a special meaning to her, but that she wouldn’t be using it because it is the name of Kylie Jenner’s son.