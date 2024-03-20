Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans’ son Jace Evans reunited with his father, Andrew Lewis, in a rare photo after she gained back custody of her eldest child.

Jace, 14, and Andrew, 34, both appeared to be in good spirits as they posed for a photo together, which was shared via Teen Mom fan account @tm_chatter on Wednesday, March 20.

While it’s not exactly clear when or where the photo was taken, the snapshot appeared to be from a recent outing. Several fans took to the comments section of the post to note how good Andrew looked after spending years out of the spotlight. “This is the healthiest Andrew has looked in YEARS,” one social media user said. “I’m gonna remain cautiously optimistic bc Jace deserves some stability in his life.”

Andrew and Jenelle, 32, split after she gave birth to Jace in August 2009, and he wasn’t actively involved in their son’s life during his early years. However, Andrew expressed interest in becoming an involved parent when he reached out to Teen Mom 2 producers to get in touch with Jace during a 2019 episode.

The father-son duo reunited after Jenelle regained custody of Jace following a battle with CPS (Child Protective Services). The former reality star revealed that CPS dropped its case against her and her estranged husband, David Eason, in a TikTok video on February 15. “I have some good news and I’m kind of shaking right now from anxiety,” she began, referencing the case that stemmed from Jace’s several runaway attempts. “All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped.”

After noting that “CPS took a voluntary dismissal,” Jenelle explained she was only sharing the news to “control the narrative” and she focuses on Jace’s “mental health.”

At the time, Jenelle acknowledged that someone had leaked the news and admitted she didn’t know who it was. However, she guessed that Andrew or her mother, Barbara Evans, were involved because they were aware of the situation.

The teen was first reported missing in mid-August 2023, and he disappeared again two weeks later. Jace then snuck out of a window in Jenelle and David’s home in September 2023, and eventually accused David, 35, of assault when he was found. Despite Jenelle’s insistence that Jace’s claims against David weren’t true, the father of three was eventually charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

In January, Jace’s stepfather was indicted on child abuse charges. “They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” a court clerk confirmed to In Touch following the hearing.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

David later denied he’s guilty of the charges pressed against him in a January Facebook post. “I know you’re probably still wearing your Covid mask and waiting for aliens to fall out the sky but I can promise you one thing, THERE IS NO RING CAMERA FOOTAGE!” he wrote at the time. “If there was it would just prove my innocence…”

Amid the legal troubles, Jenelle filed for a legal separation from David after six years of marriage in a North Carolina court on February 23.

She later broke her silence about the split in an Instagram video in which she danced to a remix of Lady Gaga’s song “Applause.” The MTV alum clapped along to the beat of the song as text on screen read, “Can I get some appreciation?” Jenelle then bowed at the camera as more text read, “I filed for separation.”

“New Chapter Unlocked,” she wrote in the caption of the clip.