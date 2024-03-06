Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans broke her silence following her split from estranged husband David Eason.

Jenelle, 32, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 5, to share a video of herself dancing to a remix of Lady Gaga’s song “Applause.” The mother of three clapped along to the beat of the song and lip synched as text on the screen read, “Can I get some appreciation?” She then took a bow as more text read, “I filed for separation.”

“New Chapter Unlocked,” she captioned the clip.

Shortly after Jenelle posted the video, several of her fans rushed to the comments section to praise her for leaving David, 35.” It honestly takes a while to get the courage to finally leave a toxic relationship. Proud of you girl,” one person commented. Another added, “I don’t agree with a lot of things you say and do, but I am SO F–KING HAPPY to hear this. I can’t wait to see Jenelle make her own choices and thrive with her children.”

Jenelle shared the video less than two weeks after she filed for a legal separation from David in a North Carolina court on February 23, according to The U.S. Sun. In the filing, Jenelle claimed that they had officially separated on February 16 “with the intent that the separation be permanent.”

She then called David’s behavior “erratic,” adding that his “substance abuse” issues and his refusal to work were the reasons behind their decision to split. “Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff,” Jenelle stated.

Fans likely weren’t surprised by the split, as both Jenelle and David hinted at their problems on social media. Not only have they been known to vent about their issues online, but they both changed their relationship statuses to “separated” on their public Facebook profiles and unfollowed each other on Instagram earlier in February.

Jenelle and David called it quits shortly after Child Protective Services (CPS) dropped its case against the former couple after her son Jace Evans ran away from their home several times. Following his third runaway attempt, Jace, 14, accused David of abuse. While Jenelle denied the claims her eldest son made against David, he appeared in court in January and was reportedly hit with a felony assault by strangulation charge.

“They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” the court clerk confirmed to In Touch at the time.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/TikTok

On February 15, Jenelle told her fans that CPS dropped the case against her and David. “I have some good news and I’m kind of shaking right now from anxiety,” Jenelle told her followers in a TikTok video. “All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped.”

She added that she was “focusing on Jace’s mental health” after the case was dropped.

The former couple began dating after they met on Tinder in September 2015. Jenelle gave birth to their daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason, in January 2017, and they tied the knot later that year in September 2017.