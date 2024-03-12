Teen Mom 3 stars Briana DeJesus and Mackenzie McKee have put their past feuds behind them as they reunited in Colombia to film season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. But why did the former costars feud?

Why Did Teen Mom’s Briana and Mackenzie Feud?

While Teen Mom 3 only lasted one season, Bri and Mack’s feud took place years after the show was canceled.

In 2017, Briana was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 – joining Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans and Leah Messer – a spot Mackenzie claimed to have also been considered for.

The BodyByMac founder threw subtle shade at her former costar after learning that MTV chose Briana over her. “They interviewed me and Bri two months ago, but chose her,” she told Radar Online in March 2017. “I thought, ‘This can’t be true!’ I was confused.”

“I think the amount of following difference is shocking. I’ve been consistent with followers,” she added, pointing out that her social media followers far outweighed Briana’s at the time. “She deleted her social media once, and I helped her get her following back. And here she is on Teen Mom.”

She continued, “I hope MTV didn’t choose her over me because I am married and have three kids with the same guy,” she added. “The story on different baby daddies is what people are interested in.”

“I have worked very hard for where I am. I’m working on all this stuff and what has she done? She’s not working on anything. It sucks the one who has been working harder didn’t get it,” Mackenzie continued.

When one fan tweeted, petitioning to get Briana kicked off the cast of Teen Mom 2, Mackenzie “liked” the tweet. Briana reshared a screenshot showing Mackenzie’s social media activity, adding, “Lmao [Mackenzie] why?”

“I don’t hate anyone. I’ve always loved this person. But I can promise she hates me,” Mack later tweeted, hinting that she blocked Briana.

What Did Briana Say About Her Feud With Mackenzie?

While Mackenzie was eventually invited to join the cast of Teen Mom OG during season 10, after Farrah Abraham’s departure, she was not asked to join the spinoff Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in 2022.

However, Briana and Mackenzie reunited during the cast trip to Cartagena, Colombia, for season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

“It was surprisingly great,” Briana exclusively told In Touch in March 2024 of reuniting with Mack. “I know there was a little bit of a hiccup back in the day, but we’re past that. We’re over that. I think she’s a great person. She brought so much energy to the house and it was a really good experience.”