Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans revealed that she’s taking parenting classes after she lost custody of son Jace Evans.

“Normalize #ParentingClasses,” Jenelle, 32, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 22, alongside a photo of one of her virtual classes. “Doing this for the fifth time in my life.”

The former MTV personality shared that she is taking the class amid her ongoing custody battle over Jace, 14, following several runaway attempts.

The teen was first reported missing in mid-August 2023 after he left school, though he was found hours later. Two weeks later, Jace went missing for a second time and was found at a gas station near the family’s home in North Carolina.

The drama continued when Jace snuck out of a window during his third runaway attempt in September 2023. Once he was found, Jace began living with his grandmother Barbara Evans in October 2023 after he accused his stepfather, David Eason, of assault. David, 35, was eventually charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Shortly after the allegations made headlines, Jenelle took to social media to defend her husband and insisted her son’s claims weren’t true. “This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not,” the former reality star said via social media in October 2023 before she turned the topic to Barbara, 70. “My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side.”

David was indicted on child abuse charges when he appeared in Columbus Superior Court on January 10. “They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” a court clerk told In Touch at the time.

Despite no longer living under Jenelle and David’s roof, Jace’s problems continued when he ran away from Barbara’s home in November 2023. He was eventually placed in Child Protective Services (CPS) care, with a source telling The Ashley that his current living situation is “temporary” as on January 16.

“Jace has to be monitored 24/7,” a source told the outlet about his current living situation. “So far, [the caretaker] has followed the [CPS] rules, and there have been no issues. Jace is actually doing well.”

The insider added that there “are plans for Jace to go to another place long-term,” noting that “he is out on the condition that he abides by all of the rules, and so does [his caretaker].”

While it’s not clear who exactly Jace is living with, the source shared that Jenelle has been visiting her eldest son with her daughter, Ensley, and son Kaiser.

Jenelle has not shared much information about the custody battle, though has clapped back at fans who have criticized her for living her life. After she shared photos from her family’s New Year’s Eve celebration, she was quickly met with backlash regarding her decision to spend the holiday without Jace.

“Pity your son spending it [in] foster care,” one social media user wrote in response to the photo. However, Jenelle made it clear she wouldn’t tolerate the hate and replied, “You wouldn’t have any idea about the situation because you’re a nobody.”