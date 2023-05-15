Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans reunited with her mom, Barbara Evans, on Mother’s Day, after being granted full custody of her son Jace in a decades-long legal battle.

“It’s nice when we can all get along,” the former MTV personality, 31, shared via Instagram on Sunday, May 14, alongside a carousel of photos where she smiled alongside her mother, husband David Eason, and their blended family.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

The 16 & Pregnant alum shared more of their fun-filled day via her Instagram Stories as the family ended their day with some treats.

“She got her some candy,” Jenelle wrote alongside a clip showing off the matriarch smiling at the register buying sweets. In another clip, the North Carolina native smiled in a selfie alongside David, 34.

The mother of three – who shares son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley with her husband – celebrated her first Mother’s Day since being granted full custody of her eldest son. Jace previously spent more than a decade in the care of his grandmother. Jenelle is also a stepmom to David’s daughter Maryssa and son Kaden from previous relationships.

The new custody arrangement became official when the mother-daughter duo signed papers on March 16.

“My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” Jenelle told Us Weekly two days later. “Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father. She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’”

Jenelle welcomed Jace in August 2009. At the time, Jenelle was still partying and living her life while leaving her mother to care for the infant. The former reality star signed over custody of her son to Barbara in 2010 and the duo had been in and out of court for more than a decade over the matter.

In 2017, the custody agreement was amended to put in place a set visitation schedule for Jenelle and four years later, she revealed that Jace now lived with her full-time.

“This is a little PSA announcement,” Jenelle said in a January 2021 TikTok. “My kids are happy, they’re healthy. That’s all that f—king matters.”