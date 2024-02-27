Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans revealed that a man attempted to break into her home in North Carolina.

“With everything going on already this couldn’t have happened at a worse time,” Jenelle, 32, said in a statement to TMZ via her manager, August Keen, on Monday, February 26. “Me and my children are safe, but a bit shaken up, the local community and police department are doing everything to ensure the capture of this person.”

The former reality star then promised to share “the details of what exactly happened that night.” Jenelle’s statement continued, “For now, we ask for prayers and privacy until me and my family recover from this terrifying experience. Thank you to everyone who is helping us to catch this perpetrator.”

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was an attempted breaking and entering at Jenelle’s home on Sunday, February 25, according to TMZ. A deputy responded to Jenelle and her husband David Eason’s home after they received a call about the attempted break-in, though the suspect had fled the property by the time authorities arrived.

The unidentified man attempted to force his way into the home from the back of the property, though he was unable to get inside and began throwing her personal items from the garage into the yard. No items were missing once cops arrived at the scene, though the man damaged the lock on the door he tried to enter through. Authorities added that the investigation is currently ongoing.

The scary incident took place less than two weeks after Jenelle revealed that Child Protective Services (CPS) had dropped its case against her and David, 35, in a TikTok video shared on February 15. “I have some good news and I’m kind of shaking right now from anxiety,” she began, referring to the case that stemmed following her son Jace Evans’ several disappearances. “All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped.”

Jenelle said that “CPS took a voluntary dismissal,” adding that she was only sharing the news in order to “control the narrative.” The MTV alum stated, “I’m focusing on Jace’s mental health and I want to focus solely on his mental health right now.”

Jace, 14, was first reported missing in mid-August 2023 before he disappeared a second time two weeks later. The teen snuck out of a window in Jenelle and David’s home the following month, and later accused David of assault when he was found. Jenelle denied Jace’s claims in a social media post. However, her side of the story wasn’t enough and David was eventually charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

David was later indicted on child abuse charges during a hearing held in January. “They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” a court clerk confirmed to In Touch at the time.

Amid the legal drama, Jace moved in with Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans. However, the change of scenery didn’t stop Jace’s problems and he ran away from her house in November 2023. Jace was ultimately placed in CPS care following the most recent runaway attempt.