Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans shared a special tribute to her eldest son, Jace Evans, one week after she revealed that Child Protective Services (CPS) dropped its case against her and husband David Eason.

Jenelle, 32, took to TikTok on Tuesday, February 20, to share a video that featured old clips she posted on YouTube. The first video was a throwback clip of Jace, 14, as a baby, which was followed by footage of him taking his first steps. More videos continued that showed Jace and Jenelle spending time together when he was a baby and toddler.

“Looking at my oldest YT videos … I was always there, but no one saw it but me and him,” she captioned the clip.

The caption was likely a reference to Jenelle’s ongoing custody drama over Jace. The teen lived with her mother, Barbara Evans, for more than a decade until Jenelle gained back custody in March 2023. However, the homecoming wasn’t without drama and Jace ran away several times while living under his mother’s roof.

Jace first went missing in mid-August 2023, while his second disappearance took place two weeks later. In September 2023, Jace snuck out of a window in Jenelle and David’s home and later accused his stepfather, 35, of assault when he was found. Jenelle shut down her son’s claims in a social media post, though David was eventually charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

During a January hearing, David was indicted on child abuse charges. “They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” a court clerk confirmed to In Touch at the time.

Jace moved back in with Barbara, 70, though his problems continued when he ran away from her home in November 2023, and he was placed in CPS care.

However, the former reality star revealed the CPS case had been dropped in a TikTok video shared on February 15. “I have some good news and I’m kind of shaking right now from anxiety,” she began in the clip. “All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped.”

She shared that “CPS took a voluntary dismissal,” though admitted she didn’t initially want to reveal the news publicly. “Right now, I need to control the narrative now that this case has been dropped,” Jenelle added. “I’m focusing on Jace’s mental health and I want to focus solely on his mental health right now.”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Jenelle told her followers that she decided to share the case update because “someone is already leaking information to the media.” After admitting she wasn’t positive who was behind leaking the information, the MTV alum explained that either Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, or Barbara are likely behind it because they are the “only two people who knew the information.”

“I’d appreciate it if everyone respects my son’s privacy so he can get his mental health in check,” she said. “Just know that I am super happy. I feel like this is unreal. Still hasn’t hit me yet.”