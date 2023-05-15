That comeback game! Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) seemingly addressed her divorce from estranged husband Ryan Edwards in a new Instagram post.

“Mack’s back. Thank you so much for your sweet messages!” the former MTV personality, 26, captioned a selfie on Monday, May 15. “I really have appreciated them and read as many as possible. Let’s do this!”

In response to her post, many fans praised Mackenzie, including former Bachelorette star Josh Seiter, who commented with a red heart emoji.

“So glad you are getting away from an unhealthy situation for a better life for you and your babies,” one Instagram follower wrote. “I’m in awe of the grace you have shown during the recent events. Keep pushing forward!” another user added.

The mother of three shares son Jagger and daughter Stella with Ryan, 35, in addition to son Hudson with ex Zachary Stephens.

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

One day prior, Mackenzie opened up about being in a “new season” of life after Ryan’s prison sentencing.

“Sometimes, you just gotta let people know – I realize I tolerated that in the past, but that’s not gonna work for me in this new season. Or ever again,” she shared via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 14.

Less than one month prior, Ryan was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison after pleading guilty to the harassment charges against Mackenzie, In Touch confirmed. If he exhibits good behavior, the former reality TV star could be granted an early release and placed in a halfway house or under home arrest, In Touch also confirmed.

On March 1, Ryan was arrested and charged with “Stalking [and] Violation of Order of Protection,” per a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release. He was taken into custody just two days after Mackenzie filed for divorce from him following six years of marriage. As a result, she was granted a restraining order and temporary custody of their children at the time of filing, In Touch confirmed.

Nearly two weeks later, Ryan entered the initial guilty plea for the harassment charge, and most of his charges from both his March 1 and February 10 arrests — which included stalking, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a protection order — were dropped on March 14 after appearing in court in front of Judge Starnes.

Ryan was then ordered to complete six months of rehab, wear a GPS monitor, have zero contact with the victim and “complete HCP Level 2 for 11 months and 29 days” unless he was in treatment, according to records viewed by In Touch.

On April 7, Ryan was arrested again after being rushed to the hospital when he was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in his vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by In Touch. He was then charged with DUI and simple possession. Ryan is now due back in court on June 12 for charges that stem from his April 7 arrest.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.