Former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) reacted to her estranged husband Ryan Edwards’ prison time following his court hearing.

“It’s a start. He’s an addict,” the MTV alum, 26, told The Sun on Thursday, April 20, at the Hamilton County Court, where Ryan, 35, received his prison sentence. “There are four other charges pending. Hopefully, he’ll get more.”

Ryan was sentenced to serve one year in prison after he pleaded guilty to harassment charges against Mackenzie, In Touch confirmed. Judge Starnes sentenced him to serve 11 months and 29 days behind bars, according to court documents viewed by In Touch. If he exhibits good behavior, Ryan could be granted an early release and put into a halfway house or placed under house arrest, In Touch also confirmed.

Hours beforehand, In Touch obtained police body camera footage that showed Mackenzie reacting to Ryan’s alleged violence.

Courtesy of Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

“I told him that I wanted a divorce, so he’s known for a minute,” she explained to Hamilton County Sheriff authorities in the video, which was recorded after police responded to a call made on February 10. The footage captured at the couple’s shared home showed the destroyed residence at the hands of the Teen Mom alum. “He just got crazy and violent, and he’s never been that way before, ever.”

The former reality TV star then added that the former couple’s children “saw the whole thing.” Ryan and Mackenzie share son Jagger and daughter Stella.

“They just want to come home, and now they can’t,” Mackenzie tearfully said, according to the footage.

The video revealed the 16 & Pregnant alumni’s home in Chattanooga, Tennessee, left in complete disarray after Ryan allegedly ravaged the place, breaking windows, punching holes in the walls, turning over furniture and even leaving graffiti with derogatory slurs on the walls.

Ryan was subsequently arrested that day for violating a protective order against his estranged wife. In Touch confirmed that he was ordered to vacate their residence immediately near Harris Bay State Park.

The father of three, who shares son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout, previously threatened his wife during an alleged phone call, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by In Touch.

“You better f—king lie to the dudes who come and ask you, they’re gonna come and ask you at work,” Ryan said during the call. “If you don’t tell me the truth right now, God you’re gonna f—king regret that. … What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly.”