Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout Has Grown Up Before Our Eyes: See Her Transformation Photos

From teenager to mama of three! ​ Maci Bookout made her reality TV debut when she starred on a 2009 episode of 16 & Pregnant. At the time, she was expecting her first child with her then-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards.

Maci and Ryan became parents when she gave birth to their son, Bentley, on October 27, 2008. ​The pair became engaged in 2009, but eventually called it quits in 2010.

After starring on 16 & Pregnant, Maci continued to share her story with fans on Teen Mom.

Following her split from Ryan, the Tennessee native ​dated Kyle King before she found love with her now-husband, Taylor McKinney, in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Jayde, on May 29, 2015. Taylor proposed to Maci in January 2016, while they welcomed their son, Maverick, on May 31, 2016.

The MTV personalities went on to tie the knot on October 8, 2016.

While Maci’s life as a mother of three is documented on the reality show, fans have also been able to watch her tumultuous relationship with Ryan play out as they coparent Bentley.

During the season 9 reunion in April 2021, Maci and Taylor got into a yelling match with Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, over Bentley’s visitation schedule. The grandparents argued that they weren’t able to see Bentley as much as they would like. However, Taylor insisted that Maci “bent over backwards” to make sure “Bentley kept a relationship with them through everything that Ryan has put us through.”

After the special aired, Jen, Larry, Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, were fired from the show.

In September 2022, Maci gave an update about where she stands with her ex and his parents during an exclusive interview with In Touch. “I still have zero relationship with Ryan whatsoever,” she said at the time.

The Bulletproof author then shared that her relationship with Jen and Larry is “definitely cordial” and “genuine.”

“I think for now that’s the best spot for it to be and probably the healthiest,” Maci added. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t get closer again or it won’t get stronger again in the future.”

After stating that their relationship was in “a very real, authentic, comfortable space” at the time, Maci noted that none of them were “ready to jump in the water yet.” She added, “And I think that’s perfectly okay.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Maci’s transformation over the years.