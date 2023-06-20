As if there wasn’t enough drama on the Teen Mom franchises, the costars have had some epic feuds that have ended up on social media, podcasts and even courts of law.

As many fans have witnessed, Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry has had an ongoing feud with former costar Briana DeJesus, with much of the drama coming when the latter began dating Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, in 2017. The former couple share a son, Lincoln, who was born in November 2013.

The Pennsylvania native explained why she was so upset with the pair during the Teen Mom 2 After the Show special in 2018. “I’m not upset that they were gonna hang out or they wanted to date or whatever, it’s how they went about it,” the Pothead Haircare founder explained. “So, if you’re lying consistently about if y’all are gonna be together, just be together, but then tell me that so I’m not confused.”

Even though Javi and Brianna called it quits as a couple in January 2018, the feud between the two women would continue to escalate. After calling each other out on Twitter, Instagram and podcasts, Brianna made a serious claim about why Kailyn was a no-show in a June 2021 episode of Teen Mom 2, telling Celebuzz it was because of drama with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez and their son Lux, who was born in August 2017.

“She doesn’t want to film about breaking and entering into Chris’ momma house and beating him for cutting his child [Lux]’s hair,” Bri alleged in a June 8, 2021, Instagram Story, claiming Kailyn was trying to “cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life.”

Kailyn filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana as a result.

“Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow cast mate, Briana DeJesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed. Kail takes these statements very seriously,” her assistant told In Touch in a statement on July 8, 2021. “After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. DeJesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in court. She is hopeful for a quick resolution of this matter so this feud can finally be put to rest.”

The judge ruled in Briana’s favor and dismissed the case in April 2022, after confirming that her statements were true.

According to the judge, “The damage to Lowry’s reputation, if any, had already occurred when the incident was publicized on news media.”

Scroll down for more of the most epic Teen Mom feuds over the years.