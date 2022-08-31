Teen Mom star Bariki “Bar” Smith was arrested on Tuesday, August 22, and charged with a felony of being a fugitive from another state, In Touch can confirm.

The MTV star remains behind bars at Henderson Detention Center in Nevada with no current bond or release date set, according to booking information viewed by In Touch. Smith had recently moved to Nevada from California with his wife, Ashley Jones, and their 4-year-old daughter, Holly.

Smith did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The news of Smith’s arrest comes weeks after MTV released the trailer for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which showed the father of one recently completing a stint in rehab.

“I’m carrying a heavy load right now, it’s hard on everybody,” Jones, 25, teased in the trailer for the upcoming series.

During the Teen Mom 2 reunion special in May 2022, Smith opened up on his struggles with alcohol and his previous DUI arrest, which required him to wear an ankle monitor throughout the season.

“It was to make sure that I didn’t consume alcohol while I was battling the case that I was,” he explained of the arrest that happened two years ago. “So it was pretty much the entire time that I was fighting the case that I had to keep it on because they wanted to make sure that I didn’t access any alcohol, which I was pissed off about in the very beginning but it worked out for the best because at the end of the day I do have an addiction, so it worked out to help me get as far away from it as I could.”

Following his DUI arrest, the reality TV alum was arrested in May 2021 for the willful discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $25,000, and he was released a day later. However, Smith failed to appear for the case, and a bench warrant was put out for his arrest.

Jones and Smith got engaged during season 10 of Teen Mom 2 and revealed “secretly” getting married at the Teen Mom: Family Reunion in March 2022, having tied the knot “five or six months” prior to the reunion filming.

Courtesy Bar Smith/Instagram

In May 2022, the TV personality previously opened on whether she would stand by her husband, regardless of what he did.

“I don’t know. Some days, I’m ready to call it quits. Some days I’m like, you know what, we’re going the distance,” Ashley told In Touch in May 2022. “I think it depends on what I’ve eaten, uh, how good I slept … there’s a lot of factors in there.”