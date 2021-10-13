After nearly two years apart due to the coronavirus, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were finally able to see their eldest daughter, Carolyn “Carly” Davis.

After a long wait, fans will be able to see the 16 and Pregnant alums reunite with Carly in an upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG.

“We did end up having a visit with Carly, and MTV did follow that. They didn’t film Carly herself or anything like that, but they always film us,” Catelynn, 29,​​ told E! News before the episode airs. “People will be able to witness what our reaction was from the first day to the last day, from leaving and even just like the start of the visit and things like that, which I think is definitely important.”

Catelynn was just a junior in high school when she found out she was expecting a child with her boyfriend of three years, Tyler, 29. After Carly was born in May 2009, the couple made the incredibly difficult decision to place her up for adoption.

The reality TV couple told E! News they feel “blessed” they can share their adoption story with the world.

“I think it’s awesome to be able to show the journey of an open, semi-open adoption through the years and the ups and the downs and learning and navigating this relationship,” Catelynn told the outlet. “I think it’s super awesome that we can continue to do that in a way that can show our fans the journey but also in the way that it allows Carly’s parents to feel comfortable with us sharing it as well.”

Tyler added that before the experience, he had never “really heard about adoption, let alone open adoption.”

“I feel like we did a good job of opening the door for that conversation to happen and making it more normal, more accepted to get information,” he said, alluding to their appearance on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom OG. “It’s kind of great to think about being part of that door opening, but we’re blessed to do it.”

Fans were able to see Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Theresa Davis, on an episode of 16 and Pregnant, but the family prefers to maintain a private life — and that extends to Carly as well.

Since both the birth parents and the adoptive parents agreed to an open adoption, the MTV stars are allowed to see Carly and introduce her to her sisters. Typically, the couples plan their visits in the summer as Teresa and Brandon live in North Carolina while Catelynn and Tyler reside in Michigan. However, due to the coronavirus, the families were unable to travel.

In addition to Carly, Catelynn and Tyler, who married in August 2015, have since had three more daughters, Nova 6, Vaeda 2, and Rya, 1 month.