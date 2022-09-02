Third times’ the charm! Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is engaged to her boyfriend, Sean Austin, again, revealing his sweet proposal and diamond ring on social media.

“Our happily ever after has just begun,” the MTV personality, 25, wrote via TikTok on Thursday, September 1. “So glad we [can finally] share this! I’ll be Mrs. Austin October 2023. We worked for this, and I’m so proud of where we are. Love always prevails.”

In the video, Sean was seen getting down on one knee as Jade held a beautiful bouquet of red roses. After accepting his proposal, the happy couple embraced as multiple family members and friends applauded. Jade also chose the Twilight Saga: New Moon soundtrack song “There’s a Possibility” by artist Lykke Li for the background of the clip.

The “Jay & Kay: Unfiltered” podcast host followed up by sharing a separate video via her Instagram Stories of her engagement ring, zooming in and out of the teardrop-shaped rock.

Courtesy of Jade Cline/TikTok

“Here’s the ring!” Jade wrote alongside the clip. “[Sean] did sooo good!”

Afterward, Jade held a fan Q&A session via her Instagram Stories, and her followers didn’t hesitate to ask for more details on her upcoming wedding.

“Me and Sean have done such a huge turnaround in life, and I love that we can share it with you all,” Jade wrote I response to one fan who mentioned they were “excited” for her. “Hopefully, it shows others that life can be hard, but it won’t be bad forever. There’s always a better day! We are all human and a lot more similar than we think.”

Courtesy of Jade Cline/TikTok

Another fan complimented her stunning engagement ring, to which Jade responded, “I’m obsessed! It’s exactly what I’ve always wanted. We are making our wedding bands here soon!”

While the couple just announced their future as spouses, Jade noted they’re in the process of “wedding planning” and have “already locked in [their] venue” for the upcoming ceremony. Not only that, but she also described the unique theme they chose for their October 2023 date.

“Gothic Victorian kind of theme,” the Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant alum wrote in response to another fan’s question before adding, “Super elegant but [definitely] October vibes.”

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the two parents, as Jade and Sean share daughter Kloie, whom they welcomed in September 2017. The pair went through several rough patches in in their off-again, on-again relationship, with the most recent being in season 10 of Teen Mom 2 when Sean was admitted to a three-month rehabilitation program for addiction.

Jade and Sean opened up about their ups and downs during the May 17 Teen Mom 2 reunion special. After Sean was questioned about his “drug of choice,” Jade interrupted his response and explained why she felt uncomfortable with the topic.

“I just hate when people act like we’re bad parents, and I almost feel, like, saying too much and being so open, they just use ammo against you to just … try to drag you down,” she admitted, referring to being criticized online.

She then clarified that she was not “angry” with Sean when they experienced problems in their relationship, but she wanted him to be more “empathetic.”

For Sean’s part, the dad noted Jade had “every right” to feel that way at the time and pointed out that he wanted to “be that man that she needed [him] to be.”